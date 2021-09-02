Ex-British Senior Official Criticizes Afghanistan’s Expulsion Policy | foreign policy





Former Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwil said the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was “wrong policy”, “wrongly implemented” and “risked a serious refugee crisis after the Taliban took over the country.”

Sedwill, Britain’s most powerful civil servant until September, warned Britain and its allies do not have a coherent policy plan to deal with the massive overland migration now that the Kabul airlift is over.

At a Policy Exchange think tank event, Sedwill said the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years was irreversible but had a series of important consequences that required action from the UK and the West.

First, it requires a large-scale humanitarian effort, both inside and outside Afghanistan. As long as the Taliban don’t run a completely different, comprehensive and completely different government than they did before 2001, we’d be really lucky if there wasn’t a serious refugee crisis, ex-Mandarin said.

Sir Mark Sedwill has warned that the continued goodwill of neighboring countries such as Pakistan is not necessarily reliable. Photo: Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock

While the evacuation operation, which airlifted 114,000 people from Kabul in two weeks, was a tactically effective success, Sedwil said that its achievements were generally not and should not be hidden. Dealing with refugees from Afghanistan.

Thousands of people who were recognized as having firm or probable claims of resettlement in the UK were left in Afghanistan when the airlift was over, allowing the UK to call the Taliban directly to allow others to leave the country safely.

Last week, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace suggested that Afghan people seeking evacuation might be better off going to one of the bordering countries. England.

The UK and other Western countries are also calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those who wish to leave the Taliban. .

But Sedwill cautioned that the continued goodwill of neighboring countries like Pakistan cannot necessarily be trusted given the large number of Afghans who have fled their homeland after years of conflict. He warned that his neighbors could no longer absorb it.

UN figures estimate that there were already around 2.2 million Afghan refugees in neighboring countries before the recent crisis, when tens of thousands of people made their way to the border as the Taliban took control. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that in a worst-case scenario, up to 500,000 refugees could flee to Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan within the next few months.

Handling the movement of people will require more effort than two weeks of airlift, which handled relatively small numbers, Sedwill said.

Sedwill served as British Cabinet Secretary and National Security Adviser from April 2018 to September 2020 and held several roles in Afghanistan 10 years ago. However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ousted after Britain promised him the future NATO chairman.

