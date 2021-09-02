Britain’s Chief Climate Advisor Says Criticism of the Net Zero Target is Defeatist | climate crisis





The UK’s chief climate adviser has strongly countered defeatist criticism that the country’s net-zero target is expensive and has urged the Treasury to choose a gradual rate of decarbonization now.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Commission (CCC), has urged a more positive view of the net zero debate. He said he could. It’s worth it. We hope to see it as a mission to modernize the economy, away from thinking about costs.

Two years ago, the UK led the world in adopting a net zero target for 2050. This is essential if humanity is to have the opportunity to keep the planet’s heating between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius relatively safe. Last December, the CCC laid out five ways to achieve that goal, and the Cabinet should decide on that goal soon before the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in the fall.

But in recent weeks there has been a wave of criticism from right-wing commentators that the cost is too high, which has put the spotlight on the side of the debate that the Treasury will support.

Stark said it was essential for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to support the government’s net-zero plan. Because his spending review will shape that outlook.

He said there are some big decisions to be made there for the cabinet meeting. We cannot keep moving forward in all of this. The gradual pace we’ve seen in some policies over the past 12 months won’t slow it down. This is a big moment. That moment is coming ahead of Cop26. There will be a lot of focus on what that strategy involves.

Chris Stark has been offended by recent criticism of the CCC, but has urged the UK to play a leading role in achieving its net-zero target. Photo: Gary Doak/Alamy Stock Photo

He admitted that some recent criticism of CCC was offensive, but welcomed the debate about how to move to net-zero. I want there to be a battle over the cabinet table because I have to own the cabinet table.

But he argued that the narrative should be changed to a more optimistic message that reflects the success of cutting wind and solar power costs, phasing out coal, and separating economic growth from carbon emissions. It’s such a positive story, he said, that it’s tempting to see the Prime Minister shout this from the rooftop. Why is the framing of this often so defeatist? I think we should try to change the record for this. The scale is that this transition is very exciting. In the past, the national transition from coal to city gas and from city gas to North Sea gas did not blink. We have made it a national priority and we are proud to get through it.

But he said the government has some tough choices to make. Whatever path the cabinet takes, Stark said state intervention will be necessary to ensure that costs and benefits are distributed fairly among regions and the business sector. He said policies are also needed to encourage moderate lifestyle changes, such as reducing meat consumption and switching to electric vehicles.

He said this is a difficult moment for those who prefer less state intervention. This is a bit controversial. For those on the right, this may sound a bit like state y and a bit command and control y.

But he said the market will play an important role and the private sector needs clear policy signals to support investment decisions that will decarbonize and upgrade the country’s transportation, heating, energy and building inventories. He estimated that this would require more than one-eighth more capital expenditure in the UK than it currently is. From 2030, this will require additional spending of around $50 billion per year, mainly from the private sector. Low interest rates and high-efficiency benefits can reduce this to less than 1% of GDP.

Stark said the economic and geopolitical benefits of taking a leadership position outweigh the costs. He said industrial upgrades, improved health, improved skills in the workforce, raised social standards, improved the natural world, increased energy self-sufficiency, and reduced reliance on fossil fuels in potentially very poor importing regions. He said the UK was also responsible as a major historical emitter and signatory to the Paris Agreement.

He said time is the key, as fossil fuel purchases like cars and power plants tend to have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years. From 2030 onwards.

Using the example of renewable and electric vehicles, he said: I think it’s important to say.

