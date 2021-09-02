U.S. jobless claims hit pandemic low as hiring strengthens





WASHINGTON The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low and another sign that the labor market is rebounding steadily after the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment claims fell by 14,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly number has mostly fallen steadily since it exceeded 900,000 in early January.

COVID-19 vaccinations have supported the job market by encouraging businesses to reopen or extend hours and consumers to return to restaurants, bars and shops. In response, employers across the country have increased hiring to meet increased consumer demand. Still, a resurgence of cases related to the highly contagious delta variant has clouded the economic outlook.

Unemployment assistance claims have long been viewed as a real-time measure of the health of labor markets. But their reliability declined during the pandemic. In many states, the weekly figures have been inflated by fraud and multiple reports from unemployed Americans trying to overcome bureaucratic hurdles to get benefits. These complications help to explain why the rate of applications remains exceptionally high despite strong recruitment.

The labor market has rebounded since the pandemic crippled economic activity last year and employers cut 22 million jobs in March and April 2020. The country has since recovered 16.7 million jobs, and economists have estimated that Friday’s August jobs report will show employers added 750,000 more last month. Posted jobs, a record 10.1 million in June, have grown faster than applicants lined up to fill them.

For many still unemployed, next week could bring financial hardship. A federal allowance of $ 300 per week, which was made available to the unemployed in addition to their public unemployment assistance after the pandemic, will expire on Monday. When it does, more than 11 million people in 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico will lose at least some benefits, said Greg Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. Of these, 8.9 million will lose all their unemployment assistance; 2.1 million will lose the federal check for $ 300 per week, but will continue to receive unemployment assistance from the state.

Twenty-five states, seeking to push the unemployed back to work, had already suspended federal aid to an additional 3.5 million people, Daco said.

In a report last week, economists Peter McCrory and Daniel Silver of JP Morgan found a zero correlation between job growth and state decisions to drop federal unemployment assistance, at least until here. They warn that the loss of income from the removal of unemployment checks could itself lead to job losses, potentially offsetting any gain resulting from encouraging more people to return to work.

We were a thriving middle-class family 18 months ago, said Chenon Hussey of West Bend, Wisconsin. Were going to disappear from the card “when federal benefits end.

Hussey, 42, who works part-time for a county government, is trying to jumpstart a small motivational speech business that has been crushed by the pandemic. Her husband, a master welder, was fired three times during the health crisis.

Federal benefits, she said, have been the bridge to absolute poverty for us. Without them, Hussey said, their monthly income will drop by $ 2,800. They will not be able to afford the intensive care their daughter, who has an intellectual disability, needs. They may have to move her to a group home, which we never wanted for her.

Their cars are paid off, but the mortgage remains a struggle.

It’s going to take us a while to get there, she said. We are positive that both were ready to do what we need to do.

More than 2.7 million people were receiving traditional unemployment benefits during the week of August 21, down from 2.9 million the week before and the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

Including federal benefits, nearly 12.2 million people received unemployment benefits in the week of August 14, down dramatically from 29.7 million the previous year.

This decrease is partly due to the increase in the number of people who work and no longer receive unemployment assistance. But it also reflects the cancellation in many states of a federal unemployment assistance program for the self-employed and a separate program for the long-term unemployed.

Labor shortages are still expected to ease over the next few months as benefits end and schools reopen, ”wrote Rubeela Farooqi, Chief Economist of the United States. at High Frequency Economics, in a research note. Even so, health risks, which could influence decisions on how to return to work and reopen schools, could be a constraint on the labor market in the future. “

