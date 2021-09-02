UK and India agree on $1.2 billion package to support renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and technology





With less than two months left until COP26, the governments of the UK and India have agreed to a new $1.2 billion (£900,000) funding package designed to accelerate the low-carbon transition.

The package was agreed on today (2 September) at the 11th round of bilateral economic and financial dialogues held via video call between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

Called the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative (CFLI) India Partnership, the package consists of a commitment to mobilize public funding and private sector investment from both governments. The $1 billion will come from the CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution, and will be allocated to low-carbon energy, infrastructure and technology sectors.

The remaining $200 million will come from private and multilateral investments in the Green Growth Equity Fund, which invests in India’s renewable energy sector. India has particularly ambitious targets to attract 175 GW of renewable electricity generation by 2022 from 94.5 GW as of February 2021.

The $1.2 billion fundraising and allocation schedule has yet to be finalized. However, the UK government has indicated that the CFLI India partnership will build on the existing CFLI Group, which will bring together financial institutions that collectively manage more than $6.2 trillion in assets. Michael Bloomberg, UN Special Envoy on Climate Aspirations and Solutions, is leading the existing CFLI.

“The UK and India already have strong ties,” Sunak said. “Today we have strengthened our bilateral relations and signed important new agreements for both countries.”

“Supporting India’s green growth is a common priority, so as the UK prepares to host COP26, we are announcing a $1.2 billion investment package and launching a new CFLI India partnership to stimulate investment in India’s sustainable projects. pleased to “

The launch of the investment package follows the visit of COP26 Chairman Alok Sharma to India last month.

This comes after the G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to providing at least $100 billion in climate funding each year to poor countries, even after reaffirming their past unfulfilled promises. These countries are currently facing increasing pressure to ensure that the November Glasgow summit is resolved with additional information on how and when funding and allocation will be made. The UK is coming under particularly scrutiny after the House of Representatives decided to extend the temporary overseas development aid budget cuts during the COVID-19 period from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5%.

A UK-India trade deal with COP26 is imminent, with negotiations expected to begin before the end of the year. Sunak and Sitharaman said they would be “ambitious” when considering services when negotiating at today’s meeting. Services account for 71% of GDP in the UK and 54% of GDP in India. The UK-India 2030 Roadmap, released earlier this summer, aims to double trade between the two countries over a 10-year period.

