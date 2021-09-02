The rest have lost the argument for free movement, and Britain is paying the price





My local Indian restaurant has always provided a thriving takeaway service. Like many such establishments, they went into closure 18 months ago and had to rely on this restaurant when it closed. The restrictions have now been lifted, but the restaurant is still closed. On my last visit to buy curry on a Friday evening, I asked the owner why. We can’t get employees.

It’s a familiar story. Employers have a hard time recruiting and retaining employees, resulting in reduced service to their customers. The most eye-catching examples are empty supermarket shelves and a shortage of truck drivers that cause other supply chain problems.

Not all labor shortages are due to Brexit. Due to the pandemic, some young people have stayed in education longer, some older people have decided to retire earlier, and some working-age people have become accustomed to spending less time at work and are fairly satisfied with the status quo. For truck drivers, the number of HGV license holders in 2020 decreased by 25,000 compared to the previous year. But it would be absurd to deny that Brexit has had a very significant impact on the labor supply and is starting to see the consequences.

Again, if you look at HGV drivers, the number of EU truck drivers in the UK has decreased by about a third since we left the EU, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Given the shortage of newly qualified UK drivers, we might have expected the number of EU drivers to increase rather than decrease, but for Brexit we can expect it.

Of course, there is an argument that the labor shortage will benefit some UK workers who will no longer face the same level of foreign competition. James Bloodworth explains on this page how a brother-in-law who drives an HGV can make more money. But collectively, the consequences for an economy that abruptly limit the supply of labor in the way we have been doing are bound to be negative. Low wages (those who lose competition with low-skilled migrant workers), low wages, poor public finances and low inflation overall are not a happy union. For the most part.

The current situation should be a source of embarrassment to the government. Contrary to promises that everything will go smoothly, or that eliminating tariffs on non-EU trade will lower food prices, we are starting to see tangible manifestations of a new relationship. And we haven’t even started checking imports from the EU, which is due to start next month unless there are further delays.

All of this is true. But the situation also raises some difficult questions for us who think we need a closer relationship with the EU than is provided for by the Brexit trade agreement. For example, sanitation and phytosanitary adjustments will reduce border checks between the UK and Northern Ireland, but this and other targeted and gradual measures to address the shortcomings of the current trade agreement will not address the current labor shortage.

The fundamental problem here is that our problem is ending people’s freedom of movement, and from the point of view of most people in favor of secession (and many of those who didn’t), ending freedom of movement is Brexit’s point of view. that’s the key. for.

This shows the grim history of our leaving the EU. Since 2004, Nigel Farage has turned a debate about EU member states into a debate about immigration. David Cameron set unrealistic goals of reforming freedom of movement in EU renegotiations and, if not met, defensively pushed Residency. Voting withdrawal continued to focus on immigration during the weeks following the referendum campaign. Theresa May concluded that any deal with the EU that did not end freedom of movement would not be accepted as fulfilling Brexit, which would mean leaving the single market. This was a choice with significant economic costs, but even that was not enough to please opponents of Brexit and voters.

To be clear, I backed the Mays deal and I think I would be in a much better position than I am now if it were successful. But when it comes to the specific issue of labor shortages, it’s hard to deny that if she makes a deal, we’ll be in pretty much the same position.

This problem could have been avoided had we embraced Norwegian-style relationships and membership in the European Economic Area. Again, that’s a far better outcome economically than we currently have, but it’s an easy-to-attack model where we’ll be unvoiced rule-takers around the table and make Brexit meaningless.

Brexit doesn’t have to turn out to be so harmful, but the current labor shortage underscores that a more pragmatic approach will come at a cost. And that presents a challenge for those who want to improve relationships, as not all major Brexit issues will be resolved unless we have a much closer relationship with everything that entails all major Brexit issues. The middle ground in our relationship with the EU is very difficult to defend.

