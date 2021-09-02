OSCE Chief Observer Ambassador Varga’s Report: UK Response





Thank you, chair. We would like to thank Ambassador Barga for briefing the Executive Board and providing a detailed report on its mission activities. We would like to thank you and your team of observers for your continued efforts to provide the international community with an impartial and factual report on the situation on the ground, especially given that the issues raised by COVID-19 are being effectively managed.

Unfortunately, your mission continues to face restrictions imposed by Russia, limiting the monitoring activities and transparency your mission can provide. The UK is still concerned that your mission is to only exist at two checkpoints over 400km away from government control in an uncontrolled section of the Ukraine-Russian border. Our position on this remains unchanged and does not reflect the comprehensive border monitoring envisaged under the Minsk Agreement.

Your report also states that at these two checkpoints, the freedom of movement of the mission is severely restricted and the use of any observation tools, including binoculars or cameras, is prohibited. This creates an unacceptable blind spot at the two checkpoints where certain movements cannot be monitored, including assessing whether vehicles are crossing into Ukraine.

Despite these limitations, the mission continues to provide valuable reports on field conditions. Between June 1 and August 17 this year, 33 people in military uniforms crossed over from Russia to Ukraine. A total of 766,428 people crossed the Russian-Ukraine border during the reporting period. This compares to 486,681 in the same period last year. Despite increased movement at these checkpoints, Russian-backed militants continue to use the pretext of COVID-19 to significantly limit their ability to cross civilian contact lines.

The mission also continues to inform about so-called humanitarian convoys. Since deployment in July 2014, the mission has reported a Russian convoy of 100 people. During this reporting period, the mission was to observe a Russian convoy of four vehicles crossing from Russia to Ukraine via the Donetsk BCP on 12 August. These so-called humanitarian convoys cross over without permission of Ukraine, thus infringing upon Ukraine’s sovereignty. The UK once again urges Russia to stop this practice and promote the secure delivery of international aid in accordance with the agreed international mechanisms envisaged under the Minsk Agreement.

Given this valuable contribution from the OSCE Observer Mission, the UK is deeply disappointed that the mission mandate has not been extended by more than two months since May of this year. As Ambassador Varga stated in your written report to the PC, this would have significant administrative consequences for the mission staff, interfere with the staff’s ability to plan their professional and private lives, and interfere with the operational effectiveness of the mission. We continue to demand that missions be granted longer delegation extensions.

The UK commends the mission for continuing work in these difficult circumstances. We will continue to support the work of this mission. We work with our international partners to end Russia’s opposition to all unreasonable restrictions placed on the Observer mission and to extend the mission across uncontrolled areas of its borders. We also reaffirm the importance of full, safe and undisturbed access of special surveillance missions across Ukraine, including its borders.

I take this opportunity to reiterate the UK’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.

