US House to vote on abortion bill, facing tough path in Senate





WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Reuters) – The Democratic-controlled United States House of Representatives plans to debate and vote on legislation to prevent states from passing tough anti-abortion regulations like the one in Texas, President Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, but the prospects for the bill in the Senate were slim.

Stating that the Texas law “is causing a catastrophe for the women of Texas, especially women of color and women from low-income communities,” Pelosi said in a statement that a Democratic bill would be introduced in the House plenary session after September 20, the date of its suspension. is scheduled to end.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters President Joe Biden will consult with lawmakers on legislation to protect women’s right to abortion. She said a range of approaches are under consideration, including the bill that will be voted on by the House.

However, it was not clear whether the Senate would introduce such a bill even if it were passed by the House. He would face a difficult path in the 100-member chamber, which is equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris having the power to break the tie.

Most laws require the support of at least 60 lawmakers to advance to the Senate. The House Democrats’ measure, the Women’s Health Protection Act, would likely struggle to get 10 votes among Republicans.

Most Republicans oppose abortion, one of the most controversial issues in the United States, and many have urged the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that makes it a right constitutional status of women.

The Women’s Health Protection Act has been presented to Congress several times since 2013 but has never advanced either in the House or the Senate.

The issue took on renewed urgency for Democrats after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling Wednesday night allowing a Texas law imposing a near-total abortion ban to remain in effect. Read more

The bill seeks to protect the ability of health care providers to provide abortion services without restrictions such as waiting periods, admission privilege requirements for providers, or whatever supporters claim to be. unnecessary medical procedures, such as ultrasound scans, before an abortion can be performed.

Texas law and the Supreme Court’s initial reaction could motivate Democratic voters to run in the November 2022 election, which Republicans hope will allow them to take control of the House and Senate.

With such a tenuous hold on both chambers, a number of Democrats want to change the 60-vote “filibuster” rule in the Senate so that bills can move forward now with a simple majority of 51 lawmakers.

“Democrats can either abolish filibuster and expand the tribunal or do nothing as millions of people, rights and lives are sacrificed for the far-right minority regime,” wrote Liberal Representative Alexandria Ocasio -Cort on Twitter.

“It shouldn’t be a difficult decision,” she said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Richard Cowan; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sonya Hepinstall

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-speaker-pelosi-pledges-action-bill-response-texas-abortion-law-2021-09-02/

