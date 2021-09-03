Nun helps migrants navigate pandemic and changes US policies | Texas





Recently, the two biggest public policy challenges South Texas may face, the pandemic and immigration, collided and sparked an explosion of local passion. All on a hamburger.

At the center of this collision was perhaps the greatest local celebrity this region had seen in a long time: Sister Norma, Catholic nun missionary of Jesus and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Her full name is Norma Pimentel, originally from Brownsville, Texas. Over the years, his singular goal of restoring the dignity of those in need has morphed into his ministry to the thousands of migrant political asylum seekers who now plague US immigration officials.

She has been called Pope Francis’ favorite nun after the Pope mentioned her on a live broadcast and asked her: is it appropriate for a Pope to say this? I love you so much.

In addition to several private audiences with the Pope, Sister Norma visited the White House and spoke at the United Nations in New York at the invitation of the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN. In 2018, she received the Laetare Medal from the University of Notre Dame, considered the highest honor for an American Catholic and awarded to John F Kennedy when he was president.

It was therefore shocking to see the enmity against this gentle but committed woman when news broke at the end of July that she was organizing the isolation of migrants who tested positive for Covid-19 in hotels in South Texas. Over the years, Sister Norma has entered into an agreement with United States Customs and Border Protection. Once migrants seeking asylum have been dealt with by immigration officials and it has been determined that they can remain in that country, they are usually taken by bus to what Sister Norma referred to as the humanitarian respite center. There, migrants take a meal, a bath, a change of clothes, sleep, and help navigate the U.S. transportation system so they can travel to their families or sponsors in other parts of the country.

In the age of Covid, Sister Norma worked with the town of McAllen, where the center is located, and the state of Texas to establish a testing site outside of the facility. Those who tested negative were allowed to enter the center; those who tested positive were sent to nearby hotels and kept in isolation until they tested negative. As variants of the coronavirus began to invade the country, particularly the Delta variant, more and more migrants began to test positive, as happened in much of the rest of the country.

Sister Norma began to run out of hotel space as migrants who tested positive, along with their family members who tested negative, were isolated. She contacted a motel in the small town of La Joya, not far from McAllen in the western end of Hidalgo County, and began placing people who tested positive there. But she did not notify local authorities, and despite warnings to migrants to stay in the room and assurances that food would be brought to them, a family decided to grab a bite to eat at a nearby Whataburger restaurant, a staple of Texas base.

Restaurant patrons, concerned about someone’s cough inside the Whataburger, called the police. When police investigated, a migrant told them he had indeed tested positive for Covid-19, as did other migrants at a nearby hotel. Police immediately posted a warning on social media and the South Texas community exploded in outrage.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, as a nationwide debate exploded over vaccines and mask warrants. Local anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers have started to blame migrants and Sister Norma for a new wave of Covid-19 cases. In a few days, she got the migrants out of the La Joya hotel. And in a week, elected officials closed an isolated departmental park and set up temporary tents to house migrants who tested positive for Covid.

But the blame of migrants continued virtually unabated. During the public comment section at a local government meeting, some residents accused Sister Norma of taking advantage of federal funds to deal with migrants. And private elected officials berated her for not telling them about the La Joya hotel program.

For the first time in nearly 10 years that I have known Sister Norma, the weight of her singular concentration seemed to affect her. The last time I spoke to her and told her that I know you went to hell and returned, in her humility she just smiled and said: Sometimes it’s hard.

Health records consistently show that claims that migrants are spreading Covid are false. Since mid-February, when Sister Norma launched the Covid testing program with city and state authorities, more than 130,000 migrants have been tested for the virus. In total, 10,061 migrants tested positive for a positivity rate of 7.5%. Hidalgo County’s positivity rate, which does not include migrants, hovers around 17.5%. The states’ positivity rate is around 12%.

I was at McAllen in 2014 when I started hearing stories of families suddenly wandering the streets of our central business district. It was the first hint that U.S. immigration officials were dropping migrants off at the bus station, as a new kind of migration was occurring that would end up plaguing three presidencies. one year.

This capture and release policy led me to introduce myself to Sister Norma. I have seen her occupy a Catholic parish hall for several years to deal with the growing number of migrants. Then I witnessed when she moved to a closed nursing home to accommodate more migrants, and then again to a former nightclub adjacent to the McAllen bus depot to accommodate even more migrants, which has become the largest nonprofit migrant shelter in South Texas.

And just as his new facility was gaining momentum, Donald Trump introduced a new policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), commonly referred to as the Stay in Mexico Policy, which ended the policy of capture and release. and forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. Initially, they gathered by the hundreds in a square in Matamoros. Then, they passed a nearby park on the banks of the Rio Grande, reaching thousands in a tent city that hosted migrants for several years. Primitive conditions forced them to bathe and do laundry in the dirty waters of the Rio Grande and to live among a growing population of rats and snakes.

It was here that I met Jill Biden, who came at the invitation of a local congressman, around Christmas 2019 (months before the 2020 elections), to serve tamales and witness the living conditions of migrants. . I have often wondered if her visit sparked a much more humanitarian approach from her husband, who quickly dismantled the MPP program when he became president and began allowing these migrants to the United States to wait for their hearings. in immigration court.

Then last month, the United States Supreme Court upheld a lawsuit that forces Joe Biden to re-implement the MPP program because he failed to properly demonstrate why he was stopping that policy. This seems an extraordinarily arrogant court decision given that the re-execution of the program involves Mexico’s assent.

Sister Norma reacted to the decision in her generally quiet manner. Recently, she posted a photo to Facebook showing a mini-tent town in Reynosa, Mexico, just across the border from McAllen. It was reminiscent of the Matamoros refugee camp which has now practically disappeared. Nearly 5,000 immigrants wait in these tents, sheltering themselves under any kind of shade from the ruthless sun, she wrote.

When I asked her if she expected the court ruling to create a takeover of Matamoros encampment in Reynosa, which is considered a much more dangerous town due to the activities of the drug cartels, Sister Norma responded. : I hope not. It’s not who we are.

Carlos Sanchez is director of public affairs for Hidalgo County, Texas. He was a reporter for 37 years and worked for the Washington Post and Texas Monthly magazine, as well as eight other newsrooms. He can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/02/sister-norma-pimentel-brownsville-texas-migrants-covid-us-immigration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos