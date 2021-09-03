Apple iPhone 13 release date, price and UK pre-orders





The Apple iPhone 13 will be available in the UK in September.

The tech giant hasn’t announced a release date for the new smartphone, but rumors suggest it could be September and UK pre-orders will open as early as September 17th.

Previous releases were on the last Friday of every month, but the release could be October.

The iPhone 13 could be in high demand when it launches in the UK. Because there are signs that Apple will struggle to get enough units for everyone who wants a new handset.

Chinese manufacturer Foxconn is believed to be hiring hundreds of thousands of additional workers next month to make enough smartphones, but this hiring drive may be slower than Apple needs to meet demand.

There is also a global shortage of chips that could affect supply. Luca Maestri, Apple’s head of finance, said: We expect supply constraints in the September quarter to be greater than those experienced during the June quarter. Constraints primarily affect iPhones and iPads.

Apple iPhone 13 Price

The most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max costs nearly 1,100. The price of the new model could go up 3 to 5%, which means the top model could go up 50% or more.

The iPhone 13 is available at:

Apple iPhone 13 Features

Apple could add many new features to the iPhone 13, including top-of-the-line camera features, a 120Hz display, a larger battery, 5G capabilities, and faster charging.

More details on the full features of the iPhone 13 will be revealed soon.

We’ll update as we get more details.

