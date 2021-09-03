Air Force Commander details last hours before last US planes leave Afghanistan





Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath, the mission commander of the last five U.S. military planes outside of Afghanistan, told CNN in an interview that there had been a total of 18 missions executed during the chaotic exit from the country and that ‘he was on the last plane that left Afghanistan on Monday, when the United States completely withdrew its troops from the country.

“I had the full picture of the C-17 force in front of me,” Pelbath said, referring to the view he had inside the last military plane to leave Afghanistan. “Sure, a picture I’ll never forget. And I’d say the moment I looked at it was, ‘I can’t believe it’s really there.'”

“These five planes, between the first landing and the departure of the last plane, lasted three hours,” he explained. “My particular jet has only been on the ground for about an hour and 15 minutes, maybe an hour and a half.”

Pelbath’s comments provide new insight into the final hours of the United States’ 20-Year War and come as officials wonder exactly how they are going to examine the dramatic final days of the conflict, in which US forces have rushed. to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies in a nearly month-long episode that turned violent when a terrorist attack at Kabul airport killed 13 US servicemen.

Asked about the tragic incident and if it affected him as he worked to execute the evacuation mission, Pelbath told CNN: “No, the danger doesn’t affect him at all. what you focus on is the plan. ”

“We had an incredible plan in there,” he said, noting that his team had spent a few days in Kabul putting it in place. “Instead of focusing on danger, what all operators do is focus on the mission you have at hand. So you focus on your individual tasks, you focus on success and you you focus on your part of the mission as well as maybe you can. ”

The mission had personal meaning for Pelbath: his grandparents were Hungarian refugees who fled to Austria in 1957, where they boarded a military flight to the United States as part of Operation Safe Haven. . This flight was based in Charleston, South Carolina, where Pelbath is currently based.

Pelbath, who graduated from the Air Force Academy shortly before the 9/11 attacks and said his career revolved around Afghanistan, described the evacuation missions as “the toughest three weeks in the world. everyone’s life “.

“I mean it wasn’t just flying everyday, but doing what we do, I know it cost a lot of people a lot of lives. There were a lot of people who had, I would say, a some emotional attachment “in Afghanistan, he said.

Pelbath also detailed the orders he gave when the final evacuation mission was due to be completed, saying that when he got approval from Major General Chris Donahue, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, he gave the “flip-flop” order for the five planes to approach and begin taxiing on the Kabul runway.

“After all the planes told me they were ready to go, General Donahue gave me the green light. track, ”Pelbath said. “And then the five planes took off in a 30 second streak, so we have all the planes lifted off the bridge in less than three minutes.”

