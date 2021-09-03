UK provides 30 million life-saving supplies to Afghan refugees





The UK will provide up to 30 million lifesaving aids to neighboring countries in Afghanistan to help those who choose to leave Afghanistan as part of a government effort to support regional stability.

The $10 million will be provided immediately to humanitarian partners such as UNHCR to send essential items such as shelters to the Afghan border and to install sanitation facilities. An additional 20 million will be allocated to countries with a significant increase in refugees to support accommodation and registration facilities and to provide essential services and supplies.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

It is important to help people fleeing Afghanistan and to ensure that the crisis does not undermine regional stability.

That’s why these lifesaving supplies are so important. They will provide Afghan people who have left everything behind with essential kits that will provide shelter and basic sanitation to regain some of their lives. This assistance demonstrates the UK’s commitment to taking humanitarian responsibility and supporting a country that will face the greatest demands of displaced people.

This is the first tranche of additional funding announced by the British Prime Minister when he doubled British aid to Afghanistan this year to $286 million in response to the crisis.

Afghanistan’s security and political instability has exacerbated the already severe humanitarian situation for the Afghan population, with 550,000 displaced within Afghanistan since the beginning of the year and a significant increase in refugees moving across the Afghan border in recent weeks. UNHCR predicts the worst-case scenario for more than 500,000 refugees to flee to Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the coming months.

The aid disbursement came as the foreign secretary continued to visit the region for talks on Afghanistan with a focus on ensuring safe passage for British people and eligible Afghan people. response to humanitarian plight; local stability protection; To hold the Taliban accountable for human rights.

Note to editors: The UK announced an increase in aid to Afghanistan on 18 August 2021, increasing UK funding this year to $286 million. Britain’s total aid since 2001 is now around $3.5 billion.

