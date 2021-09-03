US to invest $ 3 billion in COVID-19 vaccine supply chain – White House official





Vials labeled “Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech (COVID-19)” can be seen in this illustrative photo taken on May 2, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

September 2 (Reuters) – The United States plans to invest $ 3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position itself as one of the world’s leading vaccine suppliers, a a senior US health official said Thursday.

The funding, which will begin to flow in the coming weeks, will focus on the manufacturers of the inputs used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines as well as the facilities that fill and package the vaccine vials, said Jeffrey Zients, advisor. COVID from the White House at a press conference. .

“The investments that we are making, the $ 3 billion, are in American companies that will increase their capacity for essential supplies,” Zients said.

He added that areas of interest will include lipids, bioreactor bags, tubes, needles, syringes and personal protective equipment. The White House has yet to select specific companies to receive the funds.

U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccines remains high as the White House prepares to begin offering Americans a third booster later this month, pending the green light from the regulator. The United States also plans to deal hundreds of millions of hits on other countries during the remainder of the year.

Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci added he wouldn’t be surprised if a third dose became the norm for COVID-19 vaccines that were initially expected to require two injections.

In the United States, COVID-19 cases have reached a seven-day average of more than 150,000 per day, down from less than 10,000 in June, according to federal data, as the contagious new variant Delta continues to circulate.

The average daily death rate from COVID-19 has risen this week to more than 950, down from around 900 last week, said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky.

Fauci downplayed concerns about a new variant of COVID-19 known as Mu, or B.1.621, which some scientists believe may be resistant to vaccines.

“Even when you have variants that decrease the effectiveness of the vaccines somewhat, the vaccines are still quite effective against variants like that,” Fauci said.

