UK staycation and return to office boost retail sales in August

Industry data shows that UK store visits rose to their highest level since the first Covid-19 lockdown in August, driven by staycations and workers returning to the office.

Total UK Footfall, which measures the number of people visiting a store, increased by 10 percentage points in three months from July, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the UK retail consortium and Sensormatic. recorded solution.

Despite the uptrend, August visitor numbers were still down 18% compared to the same month in 2019, suggesting a long-term challenge for physical stores.

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant at Sensormatic, said August visitor numbers were “strengthened by staycation shoppers traffic and increased school openings”. On August 16, the government also eased the wearing of masks and self-isolation in the UK.

BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said, “There have been some improvements over the months, but the August step was a tentative step in the right direction.”

Retail parks recorded the strongest improvement, up 13 percentage points over July, down just 1.6% from pre-epidemic levels.

In contrast, despite a 10 percentage point increase for downtown stores in August, the number of visits to these stores was still 25% below pre-pandemic levels as they suffered severe pain from the increased housework. Shopping centers decreased by one-third compared to the same month in 2019, and shopping centers improved by half compared to downtown.

suggestion

All tracked cities in the UK have seen improvement, Sumpter said, “as confidence in a vaccine triumphs over fears and spread of the delta strain”. This includes London “who has been keenly feeling the impact of slow return commuting trade in recent months.”

According to BRC data, London’s footprint is still around 30% below pre-pandemic levels, the lowest of any region or city.

BRC figures are consistent with Springboard’s weekly data. Springboard reported a 5% increase in the last week of August to 84% of pre-pandemic levels.

Non-essential stores have fully reopened in most countries since April 12, but steps are waning, reflecting July’s rising COVID-19 infections and bad weather, as well as the shift to online sales.

Separate official statistics show that around 28% of all retail sales in July were made online, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from February 2020.

Dickinson urged the government to deliver on its promises to reduce the overall burden of taxes “so our communities can thrive” in a business rate review released in March 2020.

Sumpter added that retailers are heading towards a high trading season with additional challenges to showcase their inventory.

“We are strengthening our supply chain to meet high levels of demand amid the ongoing disruptions to inventory availability exacerbated by Brexit and Covid-19. . . It will be a more important mission if recovery is set to continue,” he said.

