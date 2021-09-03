Afghan refugees locked in air base in Germany waiting to fly to USExBulletin





Afghan evacuees await the next flight to the United States in a fenced compound in a hangar at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. More than 25,000 Afghans passed through Ramstein to the United States.

RAMSTEIN, Germany Hangar 5 at this giant US airbase can comfortably accommodate some of the world’s largest planes. It was not intended to house people. But in the past two weeks, as the United States carries out the largest airlift in its history, the base has welcomed more than 25,000 Afghans waiting to be taken to America.

The nine-story ceiling of Hangar 5 rises above a series of rectangular enclosures constructed of 8-foot-high wire mesh, separating groups of Afghans clad in colorful robes and tunics.

In a corner of one of these enclosures, a woman in a black hijab cradles her newborn baby, who is tightly wrapped in a linen canvas on the cold floor of the shed. The child’s name is Mustafa, and his short life has been eventful.

Two weeks ago, Mustafa was born in a village outside Kabul. The next day, his family took him to the frantic gates of Kabul airport, sleeping outside for four days crammed among crowds of others, desperate to flee the Taliban.

At the age of 5 days, little Mustafa was rushed through the gates and transported on a plane, ending up at Ramstein Air Base. He is now waiting for a flight which, in a few hours, will take him to his new home in the United States.

A 15-day-old baby is waiting with his mother and siblings in Ramstein for a flight to the United States. The family fled Afghanistan because the baby's father worked for the Afghan army before the Taliban took power.



“I plan to build a life for my son and his siblings in America,” said Mustafa’s mother Worahmeena, who only gave her first name out of fear of Taliban retaliation on the family back home. “My husband worked in the Afghan army and we were too in danger to stay in Afghanistan.

Thousands of other Afghans who left for similar reasons came to Ramstein. Here they prepare for outbound flights to Virginia Dulles or Philadelphia International Airports.

Their first stop after arriving is a series of medical screening tents. Lt. Col. Simon Alexander Ritchie, an officer from Minneapolis who heads a medical unit at the base, is one of the first US servicemen they meet.

He says there have been so many evacuees arriving from Kabul that a few days ago his team ran out of space.

Lt. Col. Simon Alexander Ritchie, who heads a medical unit at the air base, is one of the first American servicemen the Afghans meet after arriving in Ramstein to prepare to fly to the United States.



“So we built the festival tent on the side, which can accommodate around 1,200 people,” says Ritchie. “We ran out of space there. We built another space that could accommodate about 2,000 people on the other side of that building. We ran out of space there. Built a fifth space that could hold about 2 people. 000 more. So at one point here we had about 7,000 travelers who were in this waiting phase. “

He says that among the thousands of people who have passed through here, six babies have been born, including one on the plane. The parents of the newborn girl named her “Reach” after the call sign of the C-17 plane that took them to Kabul.

Ritchie says he’s never been a part of something this big. “I’ve been in the Air Force for a while and I’ve done, you know, some good things, hopefully, but nothing of this magnitude or magnitude,” he says.

Back at the departure hangar, a bus carrying Afghan families leaves for a waiting Delta Air Lines plane that will take them to Dulles airport. Children hang out at the windows of the bus, smiling and waving to those who are waiting.

“If you see that bus that left as they were about to load the plane, you see smiles,” said Col. Adrienne Williams, who helps manage the airlift. “It’s heartwarming … You see all the young children and young families, and you know they have a future ahead of them.”

Two children inside a series of enclosures surrounded by fences at Ramstein Air Force Base.



Among those waiting to leave is Jamila, a woman who only gives her first name for fear of Taliban reprisals against her family back home. She says that at Kabul airport, Taliban guards tore up documents from family members and fired bullets over their heads, but they persisted and made their way through the checkpoint to board a plane. .

“The Taliban beat and arrested my husband and my brother-in-law,” she said. “They both worked for the old government. Jamila says she doesn’t know what happened to them and is worried sick.

When asked if she’s afraid to move to the United States, a place she’s only heard of in a language neither she nor her children speak, she shakes her head.

“I fought to get here, I am interested and motivated to learn and to provide a safe and normal life for my children,” she says. “And if someone is motivated, they can do anything.”

Ali Reza Hussaini contributed to this report from Ramstein, Germany.

