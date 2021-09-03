Government urges to tackle supply chain crisis | UK News





Governments are being urged to tackle the supply chain crisis as the chair of an inter-party committee created to examine Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal says ministers must act now to avoid empty shelves in the preparatory phase. Christmas.

Brexit-induced bureaucracy and labor shortages have exacerbated a problem felt seriously across production, processing, manufacturing, retail and logistics, said Aodhn, a crossover group that hosted an ad hoc meeting of the UK Trade and Business Commission. Connolly said. In April, party lawmakers and business representatives were established as independent advisors to the government.

The government has to deal with this in the short and long term and will make recommendations based on the evidence we hear today.

Calling for action as Coca-Cola says it is struggling to get enough aluminum cans, checking social media reports of inventory shortages, and confirming that the CEO of beverage giant Diageo faces a tougher environment in logistics, shipping and packaging This came out. Recently, restaurant chains McDonald’s and Nand’s also reported supply disruptions.

Food, retail and logistics officials have warned the Commission that supply chain difficulties are expected to persist through the end of the year and could worsen if a post-Brexit inspection of goods coming from the EU is introduced starting in October.

Richard Harrow, CEO of the British Frozen Food Federation, which represents members of the cold supply chain, said we are in fact facing a situation that can only be described as a complete storm. Members who usually stock up for Christmas now say they don’t have the resources to do it.

Harrow said we’re seeing a skills shortage not only in driver shortages, but across our entire supply chain. I’ve never seen any pressure on our members. Inflation surrounding food is inevitable.

The British Retail Consortium has warned that retailers are starting to pass the increased costs on to consumers. Andre Opie, director of food and sustainability, said Council food prices rose slightly last month.

Opie feels like we are always on the edge of dealing with the situation we find ourselves in. And anything exceptional will create a challenge.

The pressure on retailers is mounting as many retailers begin to increase their inventory levels ahead of the key trading period before Christmas.

The logistics sector has repeatedly urged the government to introduce a short-term visa system for HGV drivers. This is to help with the shortage of qualified transporters, which has been exacerbated by the churn of many EU drivers during the COVID-19 period and after Brexit.

According to the UK Road Haulage Association, there is currently a shortage of around 100,000 HGV drivers in the UK.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Chris Yarsley, policy manager at Logistics UK. He warned that the balances of HGV drivers waiting to be tested will not be cleared by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) until 2022.

In March, the government had to delay the introduction of checks for goods arriving from the European Union to the UK by six months because the necessary border infrastructure was not ready in time.

However, from 1 October, imports containing animal products and foods considered high risk, such as sausages, require health certificates and pre-shipment declarations. Most of these changes will be electronic, but the real crisis is expected from January 1, when customs officials begin physical inspection of goods arriving at UK ports from the EU.

Opie said the truck could be stopped well from January. But what if these inspection systems are not ready? Now, the truck is back.

