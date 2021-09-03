Gas crisis threatens UK and European industries





British Gas owner Centrica has warned of price spikes from a global supply crisis that could raise household costs and curb activity for energy-intensive businesses in the UK and Europe this winter.

Natural gas prices are already trading at record levels for the year, about five times what they were two years ago. There are fears that European countries, where demand will be strongest this winter, may face supply problems as gas suppliers have been unable to replenish their reservoirs during the summer.

Cassim Mangerah, who runs energy trading at Centrica, told the Financial Times that prices could rise as winters get longer or especially colder, and some energy-intensive companies have little choice but to curb production.

“I have never seen a price situation like this. If you can’t attract supply, your only alternative is to reduce demand to balance the market,” said Mangerah.

“If there is a supply shortage this winter, another way to balance the market is through economic activity. If prices are really high, some gas-dependent companies in the UK and Europe may simply decide not to produce.”

The warning raises the odds of a harsh winter against the backdrop of a persistent pandemic, where high prices have forced industry to limit production or close factories, and fears that coronavirus cases will surge again this winter.

During the summer, supply conditions in the UK and Europe were “worse than good”, said Tom Marzec-Manser, an analyst at energy consulting firm ICIS.

So the price keeps going up,” he said. “It is unimaginable for the industry to stop production within the UK and EU, but if it does, it could be a very short period of time when winter demand peaks.”

Long cold winters based on where we are today can be problematic.

The Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy said the UK had “a very diverse gas supply” but said the UK “exposure to fluctuating global gas prices underscores the importance of our plans to build a strong domestic renewable energy sector” added.

We’ve encouraged consumers to ‘shop’ the lower tariffs, and we plan to try to automatically switch to households with higher tariffs as their base.

Natural gas, widely used for power generation, heating and industry, will be in high demand worldwide in 2021. Long winters in Europe and Asia deplete storage levels, while countries are increasingly prioritizing gas use over coal. Low carbon emissions during combustion.

Asian countries, including Japan, South Korea and China, are increasing their imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that can be transported by tankers, helping globalize markets that previously relied more on pipelines and oil connections for pricing. .

However, demand continued throughout the summer as high temperatures in Asia increased demand for air conditioners and increased countries facing environmental pressures to reduce their dependence on coal.

“Europe and the UK currently have enough gas to meet daily demand, but not enough to fill storage space,” said Mangerah.

“If the winters are long and cold based on where we are today, that could be a problem. To meet demand, we need to attract LNG at almost any price.”

Warmer or shorter winters could lower gas prices, but there are concerns over supply in the long run.

Russia, Europe’s largest gas exporter, has been criticized for cutting supplies this year ahead of the start of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. Russia’s state-owned proprietary pipeline supplier Gazprom said this week that Nord Stream 2 will start operating later this year, not immediately increasing its planned supply to Europe.

Soaring carbon prices in the UK and Europe have increased the cost of using polluting fuels in utilities and industry, sometimes increasing gas demand. Carbon prices in the EU are twice their pre-pandemic levels, and similar post-Brexit carbon contracts in the UK are at similar levels.

“We’ve seen more fuel swaps in the past,” said Centrica’s Mangerah. “If gas prices are too high, utilities will switch to coal.” “But that’s not really an option given the high carbon prices and the phase-out of coal power in the UK today.”

UK households saw their cost of living increase when gas regulators announced in August that they would increase the maximum gas price for 11 million households under variable contracts from £139 per year to £1,277.

Under the “price cap” system launched by former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2019, Ofgem can block gas suppliers from charging more than the calculated median price from various inputs.

The next review is due in February, and if wholesale gas prices continue to rise, household costs will surge again in April. Ofgem estimates that wholesale prices account for more than a third of average household gas and electricity bills.

Power system operator National Grid ESO said in its winter preliminary outlook earlier this summer that “we are confident there will be enough power to turn on the UK’s lights”. National Grid will release its winter gas outlook later this year. LNG accounted for nearly a fifth of UK gas supply last winter, with imports from the EU accounting for around 10%.

Large manufacturers have been concerned in recent months about what an executive has called a “massive increase” in energy prices.

Frank Aaskov, Energy and Climate Change Policy Manager at UK Steel, says rising fuel costs are a big problem in energy-intensive sectors like steel.

“The steel sector already faces uncompetitive electricity prices compared to its competitors in the EU. . . “The recent energy price hike has made this situation a lot worse,” he said.

“So far, a brisk market and healthy material prices have mitigated this impact, but it could become a major problem if steel prices start to fall in the coming months.”

