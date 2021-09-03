Ida’s death toll rises after storm hits northeastern United States | Climate News





Remnants of hurricanes left devastating rains in four U.S. states, killing at least 45 people and causing extensive flooding.

A stunned U.S. east coast woke up on Thursday with rising death tolls, swollen rivers and the destruction of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which hit the region with record-breaking days of rain after hitting the Gulf Coast as one of the strongest hurricanes on record to hit the United States.

In an area that didn’t expect a serious hit from the old hurricane, the storm killed at least 45 people from Maryland to New York City on Wednesday night as basement apartments suddenly filled with water, rivers and streams swelled to record levels and roads turned into car-swallowing canals.

At least 12 people have died in New York City, many when they got trapped in flooded basements, police and Mayor Bill de Blasio said. At least 23 people have died in New Jersey, including four people who were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the government’s response to Hurricane Ida from Washington, DC [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Authorities in Pennsylvania have reported at least five deaths in that state. And a 19-year-old man was killed after a flood at an apartment complex in Rockville, Md. Early Wednesday, police said.

More than a million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power after Ida toppled a large transmission tower and destroyed thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations. New Orleans was plunged into total darkness; the current started to return to parts of the city on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to help those affected by the storm. He also said he would travel to Louisiana on Friday to assess some of the damage.

My message to the people of the Gulf Coast that I will be visiting tomorrow: We are here for you and we are making sure that the response and recovery is fair so that those hardest hit can get the resources they need and are not left behind, Biden said. .

Biden said flooding in Louisiana was lower than in the region during Hurricane Katrina, crediting federal investments in the areas dike system. It held up, it was strong, it worked, he said during a speech at the White House.

We know there is a lot to be done in this response on our part, Biden added. We need to restore power. We need to deploy more food, fuel and water.

He said he was receiving regular updates on the storm and its aftermath and had held several conference calls with governors and local officials to discuss post-storm preparations and needs, and had received information from the FEMA Trustee Deanne Criswell.

FEMA had sent tons of supplies, including generators, tarps and other materials to the area before the storm, and federal response teams are working on search and rescue.

Residents dumped belongings from a flooded home after Ida’s remains brought torrential rains, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of northeastern Mamaroneck, New York, United States [Mike Segar/Reuters]

The world is changing, isn’t it, New Jersey Mayor Phil Murphy told reporters at a press briefing Thursday. These storms come more frequently, they come with more intensity, he said. And when it comes to our infrastructure, our resilience, our whole mindset, the manual we use, we need to leap forward and get ahead.

Echoing a similar point, New York Senator Chuck Schumer said the United States must do more to tackle climate change.

When you record rainfall recorded in a week, it’s not just a coincidence, when you get all the weather changes we’ve seen, it’s no coincidence, Schumer said at a press briefing.

Global warming is upon us and it’s going to get worse unless we do something about it, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/2/ida-death-toll-rises-to-18-after-hurricane-hammers-northeast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos