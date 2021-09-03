UK decision expected imminent on covid jab for children | Vaccines and Immunizations





A decision to extend Covid immunization to 12-15 years old is expected to be announced imminently, days after government immunization watchdog groups are putting pressure on the idea to be approved.

The Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) held a vote on Thursday after lengthy discussions on the issue.

Officials and scientists won’t comment before an official announcement, which can be announced as early as Friday, but ministers are known to be eager to push the program forward this week as most English schools return.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said Thursday he was waiting for JCVI’s verdict. Although advice is believed to play a decisive role in government decisions on this matter.

Williamson told Times Radio that the NHS is ready and eager to start vaccinating older children.

A source from the Ministry of Education told officials that no decision had yet been made.

The Department of Health and Social Care is also known to be keen to start vaccinations as soon as possible, noting that programs for these age groups are in place in the United States and several European countries.

Late last week, the department announced that it had asked the NHS to prepare it for full operation, starting in early September, awaiting JCVI approval.

With Scottish schools already returning and the Covid-19 infection rate rising sharply, scientists are urging JCVI to quickly decide that it’s too early to make a definitive link between the two Scotland’s first ministers, Nicola Sturgeon.

This problem has proven difficult for JCVI. Members should weigh the net health benefits for cohorts less likely to suffer from serious coronavirus side effects, as well as whether the program could impact other school-based immunization programs. . Data released last week found that the number of teenagers vaccinated against some cancers, meningitis, sepsis and other deadly diseases in the UK has fallen by 20% since the first lockdown last year.

But more and more scientists appear to support coronavirus vaccination for older children. Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said experiments and evidence from programs in other countries were reassuring.

Vaccinations will also reduce young people’s ability to spread the virus and prevent the creation of new mutations, he said.

Perhaps the most important benefit of vaccinating this group is protecting their well-being by ensuring that education is no longer interrupted. This is definitely much better than exposing the kids to an infection and seeing what happens.

In contrast, a separate decision on a third booster vaccine program to be offered in the fall is not expected until as early as next week, as JCVI awaits the interim results of its trials.

Professor Saul Faust of Southampton University, lead investigator in the Cov-Boost study examining the effects of a third dose, says JCVI will have access to a limited set of relevant data during the next week.

JCVI announced on Wednesday that it had approved a third injection in about 500,000 people with significantly weakened immune systems. However, this was more commonly presented as not preempting the booster jab.

If approved, they’re likely to be limited to other more vulnerable groups, Faust said, and there’s clearly no urgency to decide which boosters are for healthy people.

Professor Anthony Harnden of Oxford University, who is JCVI’s vice-chairman, said the organization already has the potential to approve booster injections in some form.

He told the BBC that it is very likely that there will be a booster program. It’s just a matter of how we structure it. This will be decided over the next few weeks. We can’t say with certainty that it will be, as we haven’t made a decision yet, but it’s highly likely.

Former health minister Jeremy Hunt, who headed the Commons Health and Social Services Commission, urged the UK to follow Israel’s example and expand the booster program to all individuals eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Hunt told The Times: I understand why there is an ethical argument about giving jabs to teenagers, but certainly Israel shows that we shouldn’t cling to giving boosters jabs to adults.

