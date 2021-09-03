Ford U.S. sales drop 33% as chip shortage devastates auto industry





DETROIT Last month, Ford Motors’ new vehicle sales in the United States fell 33.1% from a year earlier due to a persistent global shortage of semiconductor chips that is wreaking havoc in the industry. automotive industry, the company said Thursday.

Sales of the Detroit automaker closed a dismal month of US auto sales in August, which fell to an adjusted sales rate of 13.09 million vehicles. It’s the worst pace since June 2020 and down from this year’s high of 18.5 million in April, according to automotive data firm Motor Intelligence.

Analysts expected August sales pace to be between 13.1 million and 14.4 million vehicles, with JD Power and LMC Automotive forecasting overall sales to decline 13.7% from August 2020.

The pace of sales for a given month measures the number of cars the industry would sell for the year if it sold the same amount each month. It is a primary barometer of health and industry demand.

August is historically one of the highest auto sales months of the year, but the chip shortage has caused vehicle inventory levels to plummet to record levels and prices for cars and vehicles. new trucks have skyrocketed.

The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 3, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Dealerships only have around 942,000 vehicles in stock for retail, up from around 3 million before the coronavirus pandemic two years ago, according to Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at JD Power.

“While inventory arrives at dealerships daily, it simply replaces the vehicles being sold, preventing dealerships from increasing inventory to a level necessary to support a higher sales pace,” King said.

While most of the major US automakers have switched to quarterly sales reports, several others that still report monthly sales, such as Honda and Subaru, also reported double-digit losses in August. Toyota, Volvo, Hyundai and Kia reported slight increases or losses in sales compared to a year ago.

Sales of almost all vehicles in the Ford lineup fell last month compared to last year, with further sales gains of some new vehicles such as its Bronco SUVs. Most notably, the best-selling Ford F-Series pickup trucks were down 22.5%.

Ford’s total sales last month exceeded 124,176 vehicles. Truck sales are down almost 30%, while SUVs are down 25.3% and car sales are down 86% from August 2020.

A silver lining for Ford last month was that its retail sales were up 6.5% from July but still down 33% from August 2020, according to Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford. Sales US and Canada.

Ford’s sales come a day after the automaker confirmed it was once again cutting production of its F-150 pickup truck and other high-profit vehicles due to the current global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The origin of the shortage dates back to early last year when Covid caused gradual shutdowns of vehicle assembly plants. As the facility closed, wafer and chip suppliers diverted parts to other industries such as consumer electronics, which should not be as affected by door-to-door orders.

The problem is expected to cost the global auto industry $ 110 billion in revenue in 2021, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/02/fords-us-sales-fall-33percent-as-chip-shortage-devastates-auto-industry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos