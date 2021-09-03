Explanation of UK regulations for travelers from amber and green countries





Many people aren’t traveling right now because they don’t want to deal with all the hassle and cost of testing for COVID-19. The rules in the UK can be confusing, especially since the government often changes the rules in a short amount of time.

But don’t stop them from going on a last-minute summer vacation. Read on to make sure you know the rules and how to follow them.

What you need to know about the Day 2 exam

All arrivals from green and amber list countries, whether vaccinated or not, must undergo a second screening.

However, despite the name, you can actually do the test on day 2 or even earlier. These rules are stated on the government website.

This means you can get tested as soon as you arrive in the UK. Most airports have test centers, and once you’ve done the test on arrival, you don’t have to do the actual test on the second day. You can do the test on your way home from the airport or the next day.

Don’t forget: Day 0 is your arrival in the UK and the next day is Day 1.

Reservations are required prior to travel wherever the Day 2 test takes place. This is because we need a booking reference for the passenger locator form.

You can find government approved testing providers here.

Who will do the Day 2 test?

There are various companies where you can schedule your tests. However, not all test providers are created equal.

Recently, the government has been criticized for saying prosecutors are ‘expensive and unreliable’. Since then, the cost of NHS testing and traceability testing for international arrivals has been reduced to £20 (23 euros) and a review of private providers has begun to crack down on “excessive pricing or misleading claims”.

On the private provider side, some companies offer a mail-in at-home option or face-to-face testing. The government provides a handy guide to the test that’s right for you here.

How do I know which countries are green and which ones are amber?

The UK government website has a list of categories where each country is located.

What if I am traveling from a green country or amber list country? Arrival of unvaccinated amber list

Before traveling to the UK, you must:

Get tested for COVID-19 3 days before travel. It can be an antigen or a PCRBook and you pay for a COVID-19 test to be performed after you arrive in the UK. . You can use the Day 5 test to release it and leave the quarantine early if you get a negative result. Get tested for COVID-19 on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.

It is not clear what the traveler should do with the test results. We have requested clarification from the Department of Transportation and will update it soon.

Arrival of fully vaccinated amber list

The UK government will only consider you fully vaccinated if your second dose is given at least 14 days before your arrival in the UK. To be eligible, both capacities must be from the same company (eg, both Pfizers).

Before traveling to the UK, you must:

Get tested for COVID-19 3 days before travel – this can be antigen or PCR and you can pay for a COVID-19 test once you arrive in the UK.

Before traveling to the UK, regardless of your immunization status, you must:

Get tested for COVID-19 3 days before traveling to the UK. It can be an antigen or a PCRBook and pay for a second day COVID-19 test. Locator Form Who should I contact for more information?

The UK Citizenship Advisory Authority may provide assistance through its website.

You can also email us at [email protected] for further advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Many readers ask about travel requirements in the UK.

We have submitted these questions to the Department of Transportation and will update this article when we have an answer.

Questions about UK travel requirements? Contact us on Twitter or Instagram.

