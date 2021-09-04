What’s next for Afghans moving to the United StatesExBulletin





The Kabul airlift is over, but efforts to resettle tens of thousands of vulnerable Afghans in the United States are only just beginning. And there are already very big obstacles.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

As the US airlift from Kabul ended efforts to resettle tens of thousands of Afghans in the United States, well, that is just the beginning. And already, they are facing very big obstacles. NPR’s Joel Rose reports.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: After landing at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, DC, a few dozen Afghan evacuees board a charter bus waiting outside the terminal. Some stop to throw a backpack or a small suitcase in the luggage compartment. Others seem to only have the clothes they wear. All of them seem exhausted after traveling for days or weeks. One thing these newcomers have is questions. This is according to a translator named Sahil who requested that we only use his last name because his own brothers are still trying to escape from Afghanistan.

SAHIL: Yeah, most people around us ask questions – like, where are we going? What are we going to do? But most of the time, we don’t have an answer for it.

ROSE: It’s not easy for anyone to answer these questions – not the American officials charged with monitoring and treating these Afghans, and not the nonprofits that are working to resettle them across the country. This is a tall order for a refugee resettlement system that was decimated under the Trump administration.

CHRIS GEORGE: The honest answer is we’re not ready, but we’re going to prepare.

ROSE: Chris George is the head of Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services in Connecticut. After four years of sharp decline in refugee admissions, agencies like his suddenly had to grow rapidly.

GEORGE: The alternative is not acceptable. We need to welcome these people.

ROSE: The numbers are huge. More than 30,000 Afghans have landed in the United States so far. For now, most remain at military bases across the country. There are still thousands more at bases around the world.

KRISH O’MARA VIGNARAJAH: The next big challenge will be to move families from these military bases, which are only meant for temporary treatment, to their final destination.

ROSE: Krish O’Mara Vignarajah is the Head of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services. She says a big part of that challenge is navigating U.S. immigration law. Some Afghans have applied for special immigrant visas or SIVs for translators who have worked with US forces. Others may be considered refugees, but Vignarajah says the majority may not fit into either of those categories. Immigration authorities therefore rely on what is called humanitarian parole to let them in. Vignarajah says that comes with its own set of challenges.

VIGNARAJAH: When you enter as an SIV or traditional refugee, there is a well-established social safety net. For those on humanitarian parole, this is really a temporary status, and there are no automatic benefits to which they are entitled.

ROSE: So refugee advocates are pushing the Biden administration to find more money to help fill the gaps and deal with these Afghans quickly. But critics of refugee resettlement question whether the United States should accept these evacuees. Here is former White House adviser Stephen Miller, who is widely regarded as the architect of the Trump administration’s push to slow resettlement of refugees and SIVs, speaking on Fox News this week.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

STEPHEN MILLER: If you bring in several provinces of Afghan individuals, you will reproduce the conditions in Afghanistan here in the United States of America and all the horrors that entails.

ROSE: But public polls show broad support for the resettlement of Afghan allies in the United States. And any possible reaction is far from the mind of this Afghan who recently relocated to the United States with his family.

AA: When I took the first flight from Kabul to here, I feel safe now.

ROSE: AA worked as an interpreter for US forces in Kandahar. He doesn’t want us to use his full name because his parents and other family members are still in Afghanistan. AA was lucky. He got a special immigrant visa and landed in the United States just over a month ago. He says everyone he has met so far in Connecticut has been welcoming.

AA: When I go out shopping, when someone asks me where you are from, I just say Afghanistan. So they are so surprised. They are so happy with us that we came here.

ROSE: Refugee advocates say they have also seen a huge wave of support and offers of help. They say they will need all of this and more in the coming weeks.

Joel Rose, NPR News, Washington.

