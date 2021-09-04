US sanctions four Iranians for alleged plot to kidnap journalist | Business and Economy News





The group of four is charged with conspiracy related to kidnapping, sanctions violations, bank and electronic fraud and money laundering.

The United States Treasury Department has sanctioned four Iranian intelligence officials who it said targeted an Iranian-American journalist and human rights activist living in the United States and Iranian dissidents in other countries in the United States. the aim of silencing critics of the Iranian government.

The Treasury Office for Foreign Assets Control said in a press release on Friday that senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani had led a group of Iranian intelligence officers in a plot to kidnap a journalist based in the United States.

Although not mentioned by name in the Treasury statement or on its website, the journalist and activist is likely Masih Alinejad, a reporter who contributed to the Persian-language service Voice of America funded by the US government and reports on human rights issues in Iran and whose case involving Iranian intelligence officers made international headlines.

The Iranian government’s kidnapping plot is another example of its continued attempt to silence critical voices wherever they are, Foreign Assets Control Bureau director Andrea M Gacki said in the statement.

The targeting of dissidents abroad demonstrates that government repression extends far beyond Iran’s borders, she added.

The failed plot to kidnap the journalist led to the group being indicted by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in late July. The group of four is charged with conspiracy related to kidnapping, sanctions violations, bank and electronic fraud and money laundering.

The Treasury Office for the Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC) appoints 4 Iranian intelligence agents who have targeted an American citizen in the United States and Iranian dissidents in other countries as part of a broad campaign to do silence critics of the Iranian government. https://t.co/srx6yWwcAt

Department of the Treasury (@USTreasury) September 3, 2021

The team reportedly planned the kidnapping of the journalist, who lives in New York City, the Treasury Department said on Friday, saying the group hired a private investigator to spy on the victim and laundered money from Iran to states. -United to pay for surveillance.

According to the Treasury Department, Sadeghi reportedly researched options to abduct the victim via military-style speedboats from New York to transport her to Venezuela.

Farahani is also accused of leading Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori in a plot to target Iranian dissidents in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (VEVAK) is engaging in domestic repression, the Treasury also said, stressing that targeting dissidents, journalists and opposition leaders undermines international peace and security.

VEVAK has previously been identified by the United States as being responsible for or complicit in the commission of serious human rights violations against the Iranian people, the department said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/9/3/us-sanctions-iranian-intel-over-alleged-plot-to-kidnap-journalist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos