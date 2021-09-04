British government minister returns to the future in Orkney.





Clean energy and tourism were on the top of the agenda when Scottish Minister Iain Stewart visited Orkney at the end of August 2021.

The minister met Orkney Islands parliamentary leaders and key stakeholders as they toured the archipelago to see first-hand how Neolithic ruins and world-leading renewable energy expertise can be used to provide a bright future.

He heard how the UK government’s $50 million donation to Ireland’s growth deal will help Orkney stay on the cutting edge of green energy and boost tourism.

The 335 million Irish Growth Deal is a partnership between the UK and Scottish governments and organizations across Orkney, Shetland and Outer Hebrides.

Among the facilities the Minister visited in Stromness were the Aquaterra/European Marine Energy Center (EMEC), which established the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus for Renewable Research and the Island Center for Net Zero to gather efforts in the race to reach net zero. )There is.

Minister met Highlands and Islands Airport Ltd at Kirkwall Airport to hear about the development of electric planes, saw a hydrogen refueling station in operation at Hatston, and Shetland Islands Council before meeting with city council leaders to discuss energy, digital connectivity and COP26 also joined

After a visit to the world-famous 5,000-year-old village of Skara Brae, he heard about plans to increase visitor numbers to revitalize the local economy.

Secretary Stewart said:

Visiting Orkney was a great experience and Im excited that the Islands Deal Growth deal will help develop the future of the archipelago with Shetland and Outer Hebrides.

I have seen Orkney have the potential to generate massive amounts of renewable energy through wind, waves and tides that the UK needs to achieve zero. I believe Orkney can be a pioneer.

But that’s not all of the present and the future. A 5000-year-old Neolithic village, Skara Brae is an incredibly important tourist destination, designated as a World Heritage Site as well as Orkney. I look forward to how experts, with the help of UK government funding, can develop this as a destination to make it more sustainable and hopefully cope with the ever-growing numbers as the tourism industry recovers after the pandemic.

