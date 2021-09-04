More than 50,000 evacuated Afghans set to relocate to US, says DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas





Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he expects the United States to resettle more than 50,000 Afghan evacuees, including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, visa holders, Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants and others at risk, including “journalists and vulnerable women and girls.”

Before landing here, many were taken to US and NATO bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Spain and Italy. According to federal data obtained by CBS News, nearly 34,000 evacuated Afghans remained at these bases on Friday.

A military base in Qatar currently accommodates around 6,400 evacuees, while two bases in Germany together house 16,800 evacuees, the highest number of any bases abroad. In the past two days, around 6,000 more people have been moved to the United States since CBS News first released the data.

Most of the evacuees hosted in Europe will travel to the United States, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. Those selected for resettlement in the United States have completed their security screening at overseas sites.

General Tod Wolters, head of the US European Command, said that as of Thursday, 58 people needed additional security treatment, but he believes they will all be cleared.

According to Wolters, only one of the thousands who passed through Europe “turned red.” The Department of Defense does not consider this person to be a high threat. A background investigation of the individual is underway as he remains in the proper custody of US interagency officials with the cooperation of Germany.

Evacuees are screened against several government watch lists and vetted by personnel from DHS, Defense Department, State Department, National Counterterrorism Center and intelligence partners, according to Bob Fenton , current DHS lead on resettlement efforts.

Mayorkas has acknowledged that although some Afghans have been flagged on terrorism watch lists in transit countries, they will not be allowed entry into the United States pending further investigation. “Our policy is not to board flights to the United States until they have been cleared,” Mayorkas said.

He did not say where the people under investigation will be held, but noted that the United States “was working with international allies to resolve the fate of these people.”

The capacity of the eight US-based facilities housing evacuees is 36,000, and the US Northern Command will reach a capacity of 50,000 by September 15. General Glen VanHerck told reporters on Friday he did not anticipate needing any additional bases to achieve this goal.

As of Friday, there were about 25,600 Afghans evacuated to U.S. military sites, about 6,000 more than CBS News first reported on Wednesday, according to federal data.

Fort McCoy, in western Wisconsin, is the military base temporarily housing the largest Afghan evacuee population, approximately 8,800. Its capacity is 10,000, although in the coming days its capacity will be expanded to accommodate 13 000, according to two sources close to operations.

Near El Paso, Texas, at Fort Bliss, there are approximately 6,100 Afghans evacuated. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey is home to 3,700. There are 3,650 in Fort Pickett, Virginia, 1,600 in Fort Lee, Virginia, and about 800 in Quantico, Virginia. Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico received its first group of more than 100 evacuees and now 650 evacuees on Tuesday. The latest housing site announced by the Biden administration is Camp Atterbury in Indiana, which currently houses about 65 evacuees, according to federal data.

Mayorkas confirmed that the United States also admitted a “small number” of unaccompanied Afghan children on Friday. U.S. immigration officials have designated at least 34 Afghan children as unaccompanied minors, CBS News previously reported. Some of the children were sent to HHS-supervised shelters for young undocumented migrants.

Although Mayorkas did not give an updated number of unaccompanied minors, he said: “We expect others, of course, to be evacuated, to be admitted to the United States,” Mayorkas said. Asked about the need to accept orphans, Mayorkas said that although he had no information on this particular subject, “we are committed to helping those in need.”

President Biden appealed to the former governor of his home state, Jack Markell, to temporarily serve as the White House resource person for the resettlement of refugees from Afghanistan. A longtime partner of Biden, Markell was also appointed at the end of June to serve as ambassador to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Markell will work within the federal government and with the private and non-profit sectors to ensure that Afghans who wish to resettle in the United States are carefully vetted, a White House official confirmed. Markell’s appointment was first reported by the Washington Post.

Refugee and immigration advocates have pushed the White House to provide mental health counseling and culturally relevant services to Afghan evacuees. Mayorkas said on Friday he had met dozens of nonprofit and community organizations and pledged to provide “cultural skills, access to counseling, trauma counseling and pastoral care” to at-risk Afghans arriving in United States.

One of the ways the US military deals with cultural differences is to establish “mayor’s cells” at bases housing Afghans. The cell allows military officers and Afghan partners to discuss issues “in the village”, as VanHerck put it. These facilities, he noted, are in fact small towns, so this approach is suited to address any issues that arise in a culturally familiar and sensitive way.

Kathryn Watson contributed to this story.

