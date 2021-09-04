Rail industry with great success in UK-Australia trade agreement





The UK-Australia deal is set to remove a 5% export duty on rail products, potentially reducing costs and making UK tenders more competitive, allowing UK companies to compete for lucrative government contracts on an equal footing with their Australian competitors. will allow you to It will open the door to a top priority country for the British rail industry. , helping more Britons to work in fields such as construction and services.

Britishrailcompanies are on track for a potential Australian export boom thanks to a trade deal to be signed later this year.

Australia is already a top priority for UK rail exporters, and Australia is investing more than $82 billion (AUD 155 billion) in its network over the next 10 years, including new cross-country routes and modernized subways in cities including Melbourne.

All current tariffs on rail-related goods, including rail stock, rail equipment and fittings, and traffic signal equipment, are set to be scrapped as part of a free trade agreement (FTA), giving British companies a much more competitive edge when bidding in Australia. . Government contracts are worth billions of pounds over the next few years.

British Rail will also benefit from opening multi-billion dollar public sector rail contracts with a new, legally guaranteed approach to bidding on Australian government contracts on an equal footing with Australian competitors.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

Our rail export industry is a UK global success story. Australia is undergoing a major rebuilding of its rail network, and this trade deal will give British companies a more competitive edge when bidding on large, multi-billion-pound infrastructure projects.

These key deals support high-value jobs inside and outside the UK, and allow more professionals to live, work and play on the other side of the globe.

The deal allows the rail company to build on the UK’s success already enjoyed in the Australian rail sector. These include refurbishing Melbourne trams, manufacturer Altros floor coverings for trains in Victoria and Queensland, and consulting firm Ricardo, which accounts for 25% of Australian rail revenues by winning several high-profile projects.

It also gives UK employees more freedom to Down Under and allows UK citizens under the age of 35 to travel and work in Australia for up to 3 years as part of the agreement.

David Tonkin, President of the Railway Industry Association, said:

Many UK rail suppliers already do business with Australia. From manufacturing firms in Doncaster to design firms in London, free trade agreements have more to offer. Trade deals will be good news for many as Australia ranks as the UK’s top market for railroads, making it easier for them to market the world’s best products and services.

The UK’s rail industry is a major exporter with 800 million units sold worldwide each year and plays a pivotal role in achieving the government’s vision of a global Britain by supporting a clean and environmentally friendly form of transport at home and abroad. .

This comes as the Ministry of International Trade and the UK Department of Innovation launch a competition to support UK companies in the rail sector to innovate globally. The competition awards up to 50,000 grants for small businesses to access growing markets such as Australia, India and Canada.

