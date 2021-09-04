Army builds capacity in United States for evacuees as time advances to deadline to leave assembly bases in Europe





Airmen with the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron, and the 49th Wing Aug. 27, 2021, set up the foundation for a housing tent at Holloman Air Force Base, NMUS Northern Command provides transportation, the temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghans evacuated in appropriate facilities, in permanent or temporary structures. (Jessica Sanchez-Chen / US Air Force)

WASHINGTON About 25,600 of the more than 124,000 people that US and coalition forces evacuated from Afghanistan before the last flights took off from Kabul airport on Monday are now living on military bases pending approval to stay in. United States, said Air Force General Glen VanHerck on Friday.

There is now room for 36,000 Afghan evacuees at eight military installations in the United States and the Defense Department is working to increase that number to 50,000, said VanHerck, commander of US Northern Command. It comes as time is running out on how long Afghans can stay in temporary assembly bases in Germany, Italy and Spain, according to Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby.

These countries have requested that we do not keep people for more than 10 days in these [overseas] facilities, he says. We work with countries, we are grateful for their generosity, and we are working very hard to meet these guidelines as best we can.

Some evacuees are also organized at bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, where most of the first evacuees were taken. However, Kirby was unsure on Friday if there was a limit to how long evacuees could stay in those countries.

From overseas sites, evacuees are taken to Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, where they are tested for coronavirus before being transferred to one of eight military bases for accommodation and medical care during the processing of their visas.

We continue to provide food, water, bedding, religious services, recreation and other culturally appropriate services, such as transportation from the port of entry to the place of accommodation and some medical services, VanHerck said.

Evacuees undergo a second coronavirus test upon arrival at military bases, but VanHerck said very few of them tested positive.

Commanders or medical professionals expressed no concerns about [coronavirus] positivity rate or testing, he said.

VanHerck called this an unprecedented effort and said capacity building for the military continues as they quickly build safe housing, organize transport and provide meals for Afghan guests.

Our top priority remains to provide a safe and secure environment for our clients to continue with their immigration process in order to transition to their new life in the United States, the general said. The DOD has not wavered in its commitment to temporarily accommodate our guests in the safest conditions.

But how temporary the stay of the evacuees will be is unclear and will vary from case to case, VanHerck said. The general gave no deadline for how long the American bases will receive the Afghan evacuees.

“We are ready to carry the mission to its completion, which will be determined by [the Department of Homeland Security]”said VanHerck.

As more evacuees arrive in the United States, his possible additional bases could be tasked with opening transit facilities, but he said he did not anticipate needing any additional bases to reach the capacity that we need at least 50,000 for now.

Wednesday will mark 10 days since the last evacuee left Afghanistan. While evacuees must be out of European countries that set the deadline, not all will be taken to the United States, some could be taken to other locations without such limits, Kirby said, without detailing the locations.

Moreover, not all evacuees will move to the United States, choosing instead to live in other countries, he said.

We anticipate most will come to the United States, but not all, Kirby said. We cannot assume that each of them wants the United States to be their final destination.

The bases in the United States accepting evacuees are Fort Bliss in Texas, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Camp Atterbury in Indiana, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

It has been a massive military, diplomatic and humanitarian undertaking, one of the most difficult in our country’s history, and an extraordinary feat of global logistics and coordination under some of the most difficult circumstances imaginable, VanHerck said.

Caitlin doornbos

Subscribe to Stars and Stripes Just 99c per week! Subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2021-09-03/afghans-evacuees-military-bases-united-states-afghanistan-2766770.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos