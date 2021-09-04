Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab: Pakistan is an important British partner to Afghanistan.





British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visited Pakistan today to discuss how the two countries can work closely together in the Afghan situation.

He was due to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmoud Kureshi, and later with Bajwa, Chief of Staff of the Army.

Discussions focused on issues such as securing safe passageways for people leaving Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism, the humanitarian situation and regional stability.

The foreign minister visited Torkham, an important junction on the Afghan-Pakistan border, to check the situation firsthand. He also met with team members who currently support crisis response.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister:

The foundations of British-Pakistan relations are very strong and the UK is eager to take it to the next level. We also have a very clear and shared interest in the future of Afghanistan. We will judge the Taliban by their actions, not their words.

The foreign minister underscored the UK’s commitment to helping people fleeing Afghanistan, including supporting neighboring countries.

Britain has doubled aid to Afghanistan to 268 million and lifted the first tranche of 30 million to support Afghanistan’s neighbors, including Pakistan.

Dr Christian Turner CMG, UK High Commissioner for Pakistan, said:

Today’s visit by Pakistan’s foreign minister demonstrates just how important British-Pakistan relations are. We are committed to working closely together to help the people of Afghanistan and promote regional stability.

background:

Follow our social media channels for updates on the UK High Commissioner.

Please contact the British High Commissioner Islamabad by phone. 0300 500 5306

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-dominic-raab-in-pakistan-pakistan-is-a-vital-uk-partner-on-afghanistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos