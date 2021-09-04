US builds ‘small towns’ in bases for Afghans





WASHINGTON U.S. military bases housing Afghan evacuees are building their own city-like leadership organizations to deal with sanitation, food, and other challenges as the number of Afghans entering the United States increases.

Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who heads US Northern Command, said more than 25,000 evacuees were staying at the eight bases on Friday. He acknowledged that there had been problems as the bases struggled with linguistic, cultural and other issues.

He told Pentagon reporters that he “was building eight small towns, was going to have challenges. He said the bases appointed a military officer as mayor to be in charge of a few dormitories or housing units and an Afghan counterpart who can communicate about anything He said Northern Command has asked the Defense Ministry for additional linguists who are fluent and can speak with Afghans.

The US military will eventually be able to house up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at the country’s eight bases and will likely not need to operate additional facilities, said VanHerck, who also heads the Aerospace Defense Command. North America (NORAD),

Afghans at the bases are divided, with single men and single women in separate accommodation, and families are partitioned into their own sections where possible to ensure privacy.

So far, he said, there have been few issues with evacuees testing positive for COVID-19, and he has not heard of any serious safety issues.

A defense official said the number of Afghans at each of the eight bases fluctuated over time, but on Friday the approximate totals were as follows: Fort McCoy, Wis., 8,800; Fort Bliss, Texas, 6,200; Fort Lee, Virginia, 1,700; Joint Base McGuireDixLakehurst, NJ, 3,700; Holloman Air Force Base, NM, 650; Quantico Marine Corps Base, Va., 800; Fort Pickett, Virginia, 3,650 and Camp Atterbury, Indiana, 65.

