US Heads For Labor Day With Covid Vaccines But Much Worse Outbreak Than 2020





People line up for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test in a mobile test van in New York City on August 27, 2021.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The United States is heading for Labor Day weekend with just over four times as many Covid-19 cases and more than twice as many hospitalizations as at the same time last year despite have vaccinated 62% of the US population with at least one dose.

The United States and the world are nowhere near where health officials hoped and thought we would be 20 months after the onset of the pandemic and more than eight months after the deployment of vaccines with high efficacy rates. ‘about 95%.

While the outbreak is significantly worse by most measurements than in 2020, preparing the United States for a tough fall season, the delta variant, vaccines, and open schools make it difficult to predict how it will turn out. pandemic, according to doctors and scientists.

“There is a lot more uncertainty right now. The dynamic interaction between the variants and the vaccine and especially the unvaccinated people, and the kind of game changer of the delta variant leads to a lot of uncertainty about this. fall in store, ”said Dr. Barbara Taylor, associate dean and infectious disease specialist at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised unvaccinated Americans not to travel over the holiday weekend, fearing the festivities could spark a new wave of cases.

As Labor Day 2020 approached, the United States was emerging from a summer wave in which average daily cases peaked at around 67,000 per day in July to average just over 41,000 new ones. cases per day the week before Labor Day, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. shows. New cases this week hit their highest level since January, averaging 166,000 a day for the past seven days.

New cases, however, are increasing at a significantly slower rate than in recent weeks, and many scientists are predicting that they will begin to decline soon. New cases have risen 7% over the past week, nearly a third of the 26% jump in seven days just three weeks ago, the data showed.

“It is true that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are at higher levels than they were last Labor Day, especially for most southern states,” said Lawrence Gostin, Director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. “It was very surprising because we now have very effective vaccines.”

However, the effectiveness of the three vaccines licensed in the United States by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson has declined since their introduction. Scientists have found that protection wanes over time. The highly contagious delta variant is also a game-changer. According to the CDC, it spreads more easily and faster than other variants, infecting both unvaccinated and vaccinated people.

The viral load in the nasal cavity is so high, estimated to be 1,000 times that of other strains, that Australian scientists say they have traced a case where a man contracted it with just 5 to 10 seconds of exposure. The small fraction of fully vaccinated people who contract Covid, even an asymptomatic case, are just as capable of spreading it as unvaccinated people, officials have warned. Delta variant now accounts for 99% of all new cases sequenced in the United States

“The delta variant, as we’ve seen with the evolution of Covid-19 over the past year and a half, continues to throw curves at us, and I think the best advice is to be careful and cautious.” , Dr Nusheen Ameenuddin, a community pediatrician at the Mayo Clinic, said in an interview.

The good news is that the Delta appears to be running its course in the United States, running out of new people to infect as vaccination rates rise and others gain natural immunity after recovering from the virus, according to the reports. doctors and scientists.

New hospital admissions have finally started to turn after weeks of steady increases, with an average of seven days of daily admissions down 1.7% over the past week, according to CDC data. Still, more than 100,000 Americans are currently hospitalized, up from about 41,000 in the same week a year ago, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, in line with levels seen at the end of January of this year.

The big question is: how long does the immunity last? Studies show that vaccines start to lose their effectiveness about two months after the second injection, and then their protection actually wanes five to eight months after the full vaccination, according to U.S. officials.

“We can see periodic waves of this until there is sufficient protection at the community level, and hopefully it comes through vaccination rather than healing from a natural infection,” said the Dr. Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician at the University of Toronto. “I know we all want the pandemic to be over, but it isn’t. We’re closer to an end in countries with access to immunization, but it’s not over.”

