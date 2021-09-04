



Located in the heart of rural Essex, Braintree offers a variety of options. London Liverpool Street Station is only an hour’s train ride away, and if you want to spend a day at the beach, you can drive south for about the same amount of time until you reach the Southend.

There are also plenty of things to do close to home and horseback riding in the nearby Great Notley Country Park.

While the towns and surrounding areas that make up the municipality are not without problems, residents can claim to live in good neighborhoods.

The regional average income is 9% higher than the national average and the crime rate is among the lowest in the country. The area is bisected by the Westminster constituency border to the south of the city, meaning Tory mogul Priti Patel, Home Secretary and James Cleverly will serve as representation in the House of Representatives.

For the relative prosperity and safety of all regions, local authorities have not yet made any commitments to accept Afghan refugees.

Independent Braintree member Jackie Pell said people would welcome them. But they need more than that. In remote villages that rarely progress, it will stick out like a sore thumb.

The Braintree Commission supported one asylum seeker last quarter (through June 2021), and despite a population of approximately 150,000, there are seven Syrian refugees living in the area.

This is in stark contrast to the city of Rochdale in Greater Manchester, which has a population of 220,000, which was accepting 734 asylum seekers in the second quarter of this year alone.

Neil Emmott, Labor leader on the Rochdale Committee, has been welcoming since the 19th century. However, we do not have central government support and our services are overextended.

The system of dissolution of asylum seekers has long been criticized as unfair by some city council leaders. It mainly happens because asylum seekers move into private companies that tend to choose cheap housing.

I think there is no objection. [refugees]“, said Green Braintree Assemblyman James Abbott. However, the Braintree area has certain problems as Congress no longer has its own housing stock.

What the area lacks is social housing as well as affordable accommodation in general. According to real estate website Rightmove, the average house price in Braintree is $325,000.

Thousands of houses are being built now. [in Braintree]. I would imagine we are one of the highest housing growth areas in the southeast. But the price is very high, Abbot said. There are 3 and 4 bed houses for over 500,000.

Meanwhile, Rochdale is the 15th poorest local authority in the UK, according to government data, with an average house price of 188,000.

A borough like ours has a fair amount of affordable accommodation, so we need to accommodate more refugees and asylum seekers. So some affluent communities don’t have to, Emmott said.

It’s okay to take new refugees from Afghanistan, but you need resources from central London to do so.

A Braintree Council spokesperson said: We are working with our partners as part of a coordinated response to effectively and efficiently support all refugees who come to our planet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/sep/03/towns-rochdale-braintree-uk-asylum-system

