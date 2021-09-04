



There is a new cheapest supermarket in the UK. Not Aldina or ASDA.

Lidl is pushing Britain’s cheapest rival, Aldi, from the top spot.

German discount store was the most valuable grocery store in August, beating all Big Four supermarkets and fellow rival Aldi to take the top spot.

With the kids at home full-time, shoppers would have paid $24.11 for a basket of 23 essentials at Lidl.

Comparisons made by consumer groups Which? We looked at the prices of 23 items, including own brand products such as apples and eggs, and brand products such as Hovis’ whole wheat bread.

Lidl was the cheapest overall at 24.11. Asda was the top 4 supermarkets with the cheapest shopping cart at $25.22.

At the other end of the scale, Waitrose would have cost the household 33.20. This is 38% more.

Grocery items with the biggest price difference include private label melons with a difference of 1.31 for Lidl and Waitrose and PG Tips tea bags with a difference of 1.25.

For those who run big stores, which one? We also compared 82 items with more brand items.

This includes Branston baked beans and Colgate toothpaste, but excludes Lidl and Aldi as both chains lack a significant amount of branded products.

The list also compared Kenco coffee, Oxo stock cubes, and Twinings English breakfast tea to proprietary products that included onions and milk, Mirror says.

Asda was the cheapest among traditional supermarkets at 149.20. It was 21.22 times cheaper than Waitrose, the most expensive supermarket.

Grocery prices at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Ocado and Tesco were similar at 2.63.

Asda has been the cheapest liquor supermarket for more than a year, taking titles monthly since January 2020.

El Clark, which one? A retail expert told The Mirror: Weekly grocery stores can have a huge impact on consumers’ pockets. That’s why we check the prices of hundreds of groceries every day.

Our latest analysis shows that shoppers don’t have to pay more for a trolley of popular groceries when they go to Lidl, the cheapest supermarket in August.

Shoppers looking to cut costs on a wider range of branded products can consider shopping at Asda, which is over 21 times cheaper than the most expensive supermarkets.”

