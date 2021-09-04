US plans to admit more than 50,000 evacuees





WASHINGTON At least 50,000 Afghans are expected to be admitted to the United States after the fall of Kabul as part of an enduring commitment “to help those who aided the American war effort and others who are particularly vulnerable under the Taliban regime, the homeland security secretary said Friday.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have already passed security checks and arrived in the United States to begin the resettlement process. The exact number more will come and how long it will take remain open questions, said DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, describing the effort.

Our commitment is lasting, he told reporters. It is not just a matter of weeks to come. We will not rest until we reach the ultimate goal.

Mayorkas and other officials in the Biden administration provide the most detailed examination yet of what began as a frenzied and chaotic effort to evacuate US citizens, permanent residents and Afghans before US troops withdrew August 30 and the end of the country’s longest war.

Nearly 130,000 were airlifted out of Afghanistan in one of the largest mass evacuations in US history. Many of these people are still in transit, subject to security checks and checks in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Kuwait and Qatar.

More than 40,000 have arrived in the United States so far. Mayorkas said about 20% are either U.S. citizens or permanent residents. The rest are people who have received or are in the process of receiving what is called a special immigrant visa for those who have worked for the US military or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity and Afghans considered particularly vulnerable under the Taliban regime, such as journalists. and employees of non-governmental organizations.

We have a moral imperative to protect them, to support those who have supported this nation, ”said Mayorkas, who as a child came to the United States as a refugee from Cuba with his family.

While he said the United States expected to admit at least 50,000 Afghans, he suggested there was no set limit or specific time frame.

Our mission is not accomplished until we have safely evacuated all American citizens who wish to leave Afghanistan or lawful permanent residents, all those who have assisted the United States in Afghanistan, did -he declares. This effort will not end until we achieve this goal.

Although the US airlift is over, Taliban officials have said they will allow people with valid travel documents to leave, and they may feel pressured not to back down as they seek to continue receiving. of foreign aid and to run the government.

Most Afghans who have arrived in the United States are housed at military bases across the country, receiving medical treatment, assistance in submitting immigration applications, and other services to help them settle in. the country.

