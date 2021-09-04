Q2 WEEE data shows the UK is close to meeting its target.





Data released by the Environment Agency on September 1 showed that the 118,347 tons collected from April to June this year was down significantly from 120,227 tons between January and March.

In 2021, FDA has set a target of collecting 503,629 tonnes of household WEEE, an increase of approximately 9% from the 460,134 tonnes collected and reported in the 2020 Compliance Plan.

Despite a slight decline in Q2 2021 figures, the UK is almost on track to meet its target with around 47.5% recovered.

The volume collected nearly doubled compared to the same three months last year (April-June), during which time household waste and recycling centers were closed and only 64,000 tonnes were collected (see letsrecycle.com article).

laha

Large Appliances (LHA) collections in the second quarter of 2021 were 37,381 tons compared to 47,535 tons, which was lower than in the first quarter of 2021, but non-mandatory LHA WEEE collections were higher at 24,328 tons compared to 1,758 tons.

Total WEEE collection in the first half of 2021 excluding LHA data was 48.6% of the 2021 target.

encourage

Overall, the data is encouraging, said Louise Grantham, CEO of REPIC’s compliance initiatives.

Louise Grantham is Chief Executive Officer of the Compliance Plan REPIC.

She explained: These collection figures are encouraging. This is because the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and most relevant restrictions in the first half of 2021 will likely have a negative impact on WEEE collections in the first half of this year.

The total EEE placed on the market decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021, but remains higher than in 2020 (383,549 tonnes versus 405,165 tonnes). EEE’s sales were clearly impacted by changes in consumer spending priorities and business needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Small Mixed WEEE collection increased in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 (from 28,747 tonnes to 33,669 tonnes). It’s too early to say this is due to the introduction of in-store take-back obligations on January 1, but many retailers will be closed for some part of Q2 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, giving consumers more options for recycling they don’t want. because it provides Electrical appliances should ultimately contribute to growing the Small Mixed WEEE collection.

missed target

WEEE collections are missing for the fourth consecutive year (seeletsrecycle.comstory).

Restrictions on household waste and recycling centers (HWRC) and travel in 2020 severely limited the ability of consumer and producer compliance plans to process and collect WEEE.

For this reason, data collected for 2020 was not used in the process of setting goals for 2021 (seeletsrecycle.comstory).

