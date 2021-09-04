The United States has spent $ 21 trillion on militarization since 9/11





Earlier this week, at a press conference marking the end of the war in Afghanistan, Joe Biden made what is arguably the most encouraging remark of his presidency to date: “This decision regarding Afghanistan” , Biden said, “isn’t just about Afghanistan. It’s about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.” Given Biden’s own history, of course, he There are good reasons to be skeptical of the sincerity of these words – and, rightly so, much of the standard Imperial liturgy could be found in the midst of its defense of withdrawal.

Nonetheless, even as the administration officially moves away from the logic that has guided US foreign policy since 9/11, the toxic residue of the “war on terror” is almost certain to persist. Representing a destructive and bloody new paradigm in the history of American power, the past two decades have seen a growing culture of militarization that is arguably unprecedented.

As Presidents, Democrats and Republicans projected America’s terrifying military might overseas at catastrophic human cost, the open war posture against a series of often ethereal and loosely specified threats has undeniably changed the tenor of the debate. home life too. From the growth of a sprawling homeland security apparatus to an increasingly brutal immigration policy, the martial ethic of the war on terror has gradually taken hold in the main institutions of American life and has resulted in a domestic price that ultimately diverted billions from government spending. other priorities.

While we’ll inevitably be analyzing this harmful legacy for decades to come, a new report offers hard numbers on the extent to which the policies of the past two decades have further militarized American society – and come at an almost incomprehensible price. State of Insecurity: The Cost of Militarization Since 9/11, recently published by the Institute for Policy Studies, details the staggering financial and human consequences of the war on terrorism. Using data drawn primarily from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), authors Lindsay Koshgarian, Ashik Siddique and Lorah Steichen set out to calculate the overall cost of militarization since 2001. Their main conclusion – that states United have spent $ 21 billion on foreign and domestic militarization over the past two decades – the report alone deserves attention.

In many ways, however, their journey to that conclusion is just as revealing. Rightly noting that the financial cost of the war on terror was not limited to spending on tanks, drones and cruise missiles, the authors include a whole series of expenses in their calculations: from those of the Department of Defense (DoD) and Central Intelligence (CIA) to international military aid, veteran benefits, and military spending by other federal agencies (it turns out that the War on Terror has also enlisted the National Science Foundation and the Maritime Administration).

Homeland security spending is also included, meaning the $ 21 trillion figure ultimately includes funds allocated to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Their rationale is simple and compelling: “We include most of the programs in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS),” the authors write, “because of the agency’s origins in the post-9/11 response, and because of its main mission to protect the country and the borders from external threats.

In total, they calculate that about $ 16 trillion was spent on military spending (at least $ 7.2 trillion on military contracts), of which $ 3 trillion was for veterans programs, $ 949 billion to DHS and $ 732 billion to federal law enforcement. As a result, the Pentagon’s budget is now higher than it was at the height of the Cold War or during operations in Vietnam, Korea and the Persian Gulf, ultimately accounting for more than half of the federal discretionary budget in the United States. during a typical year. Although this spending peaked in 2010 and has declined slightly since, it remains well above pre-2001 levels – and will certainly be inflated in the years to come by ongoing operations in Somalia and belligerence towards China ( among others).

In other words: the era of the war on terror may be officially over, but its impact on American and global society will continue to be felt for years, if not decades, to come. After causing nearly a million deaths worldwide according to one estimate, twenty years of American militarism have also displaced thirty-seven million people around the world.

As the authors rightly argue, adhering to different priorities could have produced an entirely different reality from the one we live in today. For a fraction of the cost of what the War on Terror took out of the treasury, America could have completely decarbonized its electricity grid, wiped out student debt, extended the country’s anti-poverty child tax credit by ten years. era, guaranteeing free preschool, have funded COVID vaccines around the world – and still have money to spare.

It’s a startling glimpse into the kind of society America could be if its elites abandoned their commitment to militarism and war.

