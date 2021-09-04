India, United States Sign Air-Launcher Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Project Agreement> US Air Force> Post Display





ARLINGTON, Virginia (AFNS) –

The Indian Department of Defense and the United States Department of Defense have entered into a Project Agreement (AP) for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ALUAV) as part of the Joint Air Systems Working Group in under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), Friday July 7. 30, 2021. The Air-Launched UAV PA falls under the Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT & E) Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Department of Defense and the United States Department of Defense which has been first signed in January 2006, and renewed in January 2015. The agreement is an important step towards deepening defense technology collaboration between the two countries, through the co-development of defense equipment .

The main objective of DTTI is to emphasize sustained leadership in order to promote the exchange of collaborative technologies and to create opportunities for co-production and co-development of future technologies for the Indian and United States military forces. Within the framework of DTTI, joint working groups on land, naval, air and aircraft carrier technologies have been established to focus on mutually agreed projects in respective areas. The PA for the co-development of the ALUAV was overseen by the Joint Air Systems Working Group and is a major achievement for DTTI.

The PA describes the collaboration between the Air Force Research Laboratory, the Indian Air Force and the Defense Research and Development Organization for the design, development, demonstration, testing and evaluation of systems to co-develop an ALUAV prototype. The Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Aerospace Systems Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), as well as the Indian and United States Air Forces, are the main implementing agencies of the PA. .

The agreement was signed by the co-chairs of the Joint Working Group Air Systems under DTTI, Vice Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans, Indian Air Force and General Brigade Brian R. Bruckbauer, director, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate, US Air Force.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2764069/india-and-us-sign-project-agreement-for-air-launched-unmanned-aerial-vehicle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos