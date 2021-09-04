US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism – troyrecord





By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. employers created just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly small gain after two months of solid hires and the clearest sign yet that the spread of the delta variant has turned some people off to fly, go shopping and eat out.

The August job growth the government announced on Friday was well short of the sizable gains of around $ 1 million in each of the previous two months. Hiring increases in June and July followed widespread immunizations that allowed the economy to fully reopen after pandemic restrictions. Now, with Americans buying fewer plane tickets, reducing hotel stays, and filling fewer entertainment venues, some employers in these areas have slowed their hiring.

Nonetheless, the number of vacancies remains at record highs, with many companies hungry for workers, and hiring is expected to rebound in the coming months. Even last month’s modest job growth was enough to push the unemployment rate down to 5.2% from 5.4% in July. With consumers willing to spend and businesses trying to hire, the US economy looks healthy.

Details from Friday’s jobs report showed how the delta variant held back job growth last month. The sectors of the economy with the lowest hiring – restaurants, hotels and retailers – were primarily those that required direct contact with the public. More Americans said they were unable to work in August because their employer closed or lost businesses due to the pandemic than in July.

Hiring in the category which includes restaurants, bars and hotels fell to zero in August after these industries created around 400,000 jobs in June and July. Restaurant meals, after fully recovering in late June, have fallen to about 9% below pre-pandemic levels, according to booking site OpenTable.

Some live shows, including the remaining concerts from country star Garth Brooks’ tour, have been canceled. Businesses are delaying their return to their offices, threatening the survival of some downtown restaurants, cafes and dry cleaners.

“The Delta variant had a bigger impact on the job market than many of us had hoped,” said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo. “It will take longer for workers to return to the workforce than expected. “

As a result, many economists are now predicting that the Federal Reserve will not make the long-awaited announcement that it will start cutting its low interest rate policies until November or later.

The August jobs report “slams the door” on the prospect of the Fed pulling out at its meeting later this month, House said. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear last week that the central bank would start canceling ultra-low rate policies later this year if the economy continued to improve.

The lack of available labor remains a major obstacle to solid hiring. A few months ago, many economists expected the pandemic to ease to get more people to resume their job searches. Fears of getting sick at work would fade, they hoped. And as schools reopened, more parents, especially women, would return to the workforce.

So far, this has not happened. But the demand for labor remains strong. The job board Indeed reports that the number of available jobs increased in August. And the National Federation of Independent Businesses said its surveys show that half of small businesses have jobs they can’t fill.

Across the economy, this difficulty forces employers to offer higher wages. Average hourly wages rose 4.3% in August from the previous year.

Walmart announced this week that it will hire 20,000 people to expand its supply chain and online shopping operations, including jobs for order fillers, drivers and managers. Amazon said on Wednesday it was looking to fill 40,000 jobs in the United States, mostly tech and hourly positions.

And Fidelity Investments said Tuesday it was creating 9,000 more jobs, including customer service and IT. In these sectors, where direct contact with the public is generally not required, hiring remains strong.

Among the beneficiaries is Hailey Uejo, who started working on August 1 as a project manager at VIDSIG, a San Francisco-based company that provides a live video chat platform for clients to interact with. celebrities and experts. Previously, Uejo, 24, had worked as a special education teacher. But she felt exhausted from the online courses.

“COVID has given me the excuse to try something new,” she said.

Jonathan Yarnold, CEO of VIDSIG, said the delta variant has not affected his company’s plans to add 20 to 25 jobs.

Likewise, Sean O’Scannlain, managing director of Fortune International, which imports, processes and distributes seafood, said his company was on track for record sales and exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The delta variant has not dampened demand from the high-end restaurants and grocery stores it supplies.

Still, O’Scannlain said he was struggling to fill 42 open jobs for truck drivers, warehouse workers, accountants and salespeople. He said he believed a federal unemployment supplement of $ 300 per week, which began in March, has discouraged some potential job seekers.

Other factors also made hiring more difficult, O’Scannlain said: Because big companies like Amazon and Walmart raised wages, he had to match their higher wages. Overall, he has increased his salary by 10-15% from a year ago. And some people are worried about getting sick at work because of delta.

“Those fears eased in the spring as the numbers declined,” he said. As infections have increased, “these concerns have increased again.”

Governors of about 25 states stopped paying the federal unemployment benefit of $ 300 per week in June and July because they said the extra money discouraged recipients from looking for work. Still, the proportion of Americans with jobs or looking for work was stable in August, according to Friday’s report, suggesting the cut has had little impact so far. Some academic research has found that the first thresholds resulted in only a small increase in hiring.

The $ 300 payment, along with two federal programs covering the self-employed and concert workers, and the long-term unemployed, are expected to end next week. As a result, around 8.9 million people will lose all their unemployment assistance.

One of them is Marianne Leblanc. A live event designer, Leblanc, 58, lives in Las Vegas, where she oversaw large corporate displays at conferences such as the Consumer Electronics Show. Once the pandemic hit, all that work ceased.

Leblanc recently accepted a nine-week temporary job that will require her to travel to several cities, many with high COVID counts, which she is reluctant to do because she suffers from lupus, which weakens the immune system. .

She is also interviewing for a permanent job, but has seen previous opportunities fail. She fears losing the house she rents once her unemployment assistance ends.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster over the past year and a half,” said Leblanc, “and it’s just magnified” by the looming loss of aid.

The slowdown in hiring in the United States contrasts with an improved picture in Europe, which has overtaken the United States in total vaccine doses and a stabilization of new infections is helping to limit the impact of delta.

Retail and leisure activity in Europe has now surpassed its pre-pandemic level, and European Union officials say they have reached their goal of fully vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. summer, a higher proportion than in the United States. and Italy have restricted the access of unvaccinated people to indoor meals and other activities.

___

AP writer David McHugh contributed to this report from Frankfurt, Germany.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2021/09/03/us-hiring-slows-to-just-235000-jobs-after-2-strong-months/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos