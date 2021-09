While it’s surprising that people like lockdown measures, according to a recent survey conducted by researchers at Kings College London, 54% said they would miss at least some aspect of life close to home. So, what do we miss the most?

table service at the bar

During the pandemic, pubs spread continental European cafe culture and introduced table service and online ordering systems to discourage people from drinking at the pub. Drinkers have welcomed this change and the way it offers a more relaxed experience, so many pubs plan to keep it. But others warn that they can’t afford the cost of manpower.

local stay

With more people working from home, the money normally spent at Pret Manger’s downtown branch has been redirected to independent cafes and local businesses. According to data from Barclaycard, spending at independent food and beverage outlets, including unlicensed, butchers and bakeries, increased 28.6% year-over-year in 2020.

small group

Although the Sixth Law created a whole new chaotic social rule, many people enjoyed meeting in a smaller, more intimate setting. This is especially true for large and stressful occasions like Christmas. Researchers in Australia have found that many people during the pandemic have reduced their social networks and enjoyed being closer to their core friends.

jogging bottoms

During the consecutive lockdown, sales of comfortable clothing such as sportswear surged, causing shortages at major retailers. Fashion influencers are showing off transitional outfits that combine joggers, heels and blazers to expand their office appeal, but it seems they have agreed that the waistband is probably going a little looser.

more free schedule

A lot has been said in recent years about the way our society worships bustle and fetishizes tight schedules. For many, the pandemic has been an opportunity to take a step back from our daily commuting and social obligations and rethink how we truly want to spend our time. According to a KCL survey, the two things people miss most about lockdowns are spending more time with their family (15%) and staying at home (11%).

Online medical appointment

From calling a doctor for a quick consultation to accessing care, many have benefited from switching to a more flexible way of communicating for appointments. It may be a face-to-face job, but some people feel more comfortable behind the screen, and the lower the cost, the more widely available treatment.

