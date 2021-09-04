in the menu? British outdoor dining faces an autumn dilemma | hospitality industry





It’s a midday morning in London’s Soho, and the outdoor tables of many cafes and restaurants are already bustling with regulars.

The outdoor scene will change next month when Westminster City Council finalizes plans for an evening road closure and a pedestrian-only street that turns part of central London into a giant European-style outdoor bistro.

A regular at French-style café Maison Bertaux, Sophie Hayes loved to eat in the fresh air. Bertie King, deputy manager of Ducksoup restaurant on nearby Dean Street, said the outdoor tables almost doubled business capacity.

We hope it never ends, she said. we can’t have umbrellas already [after September] We can only have one table in front. We spent a lot of money on heaters and broilers and outdoor tables. There are people who are not ready to sit inside yet.

Outdoor dining has been popular with the hospitality industry and its customers, but residents say the city council must live up to its promise to end road closures this month. They say large-scale outdoor dining and drinking have created unbearable noise and confusion among people, pushing corporate deliveries and garbage collection into the early morning hours.

Bertie King, 28, works at DuckSoup in Soho, central London, and says the outdoor table capacity has almost doubled. Photo: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

As fall approaches, the Sohos plight is recurring in towns and cities across the UK as parliaments, businesses and residents consider whether emergency measures to facilitate al fresco dining should continue.

In March, community minister Robert Jenrick announced that the provisional provisions for packaging licenses would be extended until September 2022 to include lower fees and much shorter consultation periods to help the hospitality industry recover. I did.

However, many city councils have failed to consult with local residents about road closures and other emergency measures introduced to promote outdoor dining during COVID-19, allowing businesses to either trade indoors or are barely able to trade due to social distancing. .

In the fall, Birmingham said it would review temporary road closures and pavement expansions on a case-by-case basis and propose plans to cut back on outdoor dining.

Manchester, which has granted 350 paved road licenses by City Council, remains partially closed, and portions of Ducie Street in the Northern Quarter are permanently closed. However, the pedestrian areas of nearby Stevenson Square, Shudehill and Withy Grove and some pedestrian areas of Deansgate are subject to further public consultation.

People at Stevenson Square in Manchester, where outdoor measures are subject to further public consultation. Photo: Adam Bourne/Rex/Shutterstock

Sacha Lord, Night Economics Advisor at Greater Manchester, said:

However, Manchester weather issues are well known and any move towards permanent outdoor trading will be difficult to enforce all year round.

However, parts of London, including Liverpool, Newcastle and Kings Cross, where 1,500 outdoor seating has been created since the outbreak of the pandemic, plan to renew their pavement licenses so that restaurants can trade outdoors even in winter.

Harry Doyle, Liverpool’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said the “Liverpool Without Walls” initiative would generate nearly $9 million in revenue that would not have been achieved without the business.

This sector is critical to the city and is in the process of renewing its pavement licenses to continue welcoming customers with outdoor models.

Newcastle City Council, which has 151 buildings with street cafe permits, said it has no plans to prevent them from continuing to trade outdoors.

The spokesperson said the increase in the number of takeaway cafes in the city had a positive impact on our hospitality industry during a very difficult time.

Westminster, which has created more than 16,000 outdoor seating for its hospitality sector, says the road closure, which created additional outdoor dining spaces at Marylebone, Covent Garden, St Johns Wood and Soho streets, was always a temporary intent. Businesses can still apply for pavement licenses on existing sidewalks, and they say they will consult with residents and businesses on long-term plans to facilitate additional outdoor dining.

During [road closure] The plan has been extended three times and now is the time to discuss with residents whether or not to continue, and the colder, wetter months are the best time to do this, the spokesperson said.

Tim Lord, president of the Soho Society, which represents local residents, says change is urgently needed. People love street restaurants. It’s one thing during the day, but come here at 2am and you’ll see something amazing. There are at least 2,000 additional people on the street. It will end at 11pm, but there is no mechanism to encourage people to go home.

He said the restaurant and bar takeover of the street is a large-scale transfer of valuable public assets from shared public use to private and commercial gain without transparency over how the city council has decided.

