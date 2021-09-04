August US hires slow sharply as latest surge slows economyExBulletin





A hiring sign is displayed in a store window in New York in August. The last month saw a marked slowdown in hiring compared to previous months as the pandemic spreads and creates uncertainty. Spencer Platt / Getty Images .

Hiring slowed sharply in August as a new wave of coronavirus infections dampened the economic recovery.

US employers created just 235,000 jobs last month, a sharp slowdown from the frantic pace of hiring in June and July.

“The job market recovery has slowed,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at payroll company ADP. “The US economy faces increasing headwinds as the pandemic continues and the delta variant creates uncertainty.”

The unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in August from 5.4% in July.

Confirmed coronavirus infections have jumped nearly 20% in the past two weeks, while COVID-19 deaths have nearly doubled during that time. The worsening public health outlook slowed the recovery in late summer, making people more cautious about travel and dining out and reducing the need for workers.

Restaurants and bars cut 42,000 jobs in August after adding 253,000 in July.

Retailers cut 29,000 jobs last month.

Homebase, which makes scheduling software for small businesses, saw a noticeable drop in hours worked last month, especially in the entertainment and hospitality industries.

“We hear anecdotally from our customers that this is absolutely the result of COVID,” said Homebase CEO John Waldmann. “We are seeing similar trends in the data of what we saw last year and January of this year. It would be difficult to say that this is unrelated to COVID.”

The Homebase data slowdown has been particularly pronounced in the Southeast, where COVID-19 cases are particularly high. New England, where the number of cases is lower, is doing a little better.

The spike in new cases has also discouraged some people from returning to work. And it threatens to disrupt in-person schooling, which could make it harder for parents to keep their jobs.

“All of us who care about small businesses really wanted to be optimistic that a lot of the things that kept people from working would start to heal until the fall,” said Waldmann. “Sadly, it looks like we’re going to have to face challenges here for a bit longer.”

The slowdown in hiring comes just as emergency unemployment benefits that Congress authorized earlier in the pandemic are about to expire. By mid-August, more than 12 million people were receiving some form of unemployment assistance. Most will receive their final payments next week.

Warehouses and delivery services created 53,000 jobs last month as online retail continues to expand.

Manufacturing is another bright spot in the economy, with new orders and production both picking up in August. But factories continue to struggle to find enough parts and workers.

Factories created 37,000 jobs last month, up from 27,000 a month earlier.

“Companies want to hire more people,” said Tim Fiore, who oversees a monthly plant manager survey for the Institute for Supply Management. “There’s no question the demand is asking for more people, and they can’t get them.”

Fiore said many factories are facing increased turnover as workers move elsewhere for higher wages.

Salaries have increased, especially in restaurants and hotels. But prices have also risen, eroding the purchasing power of workers. Private sector wages in August were up 4.3% from a year ago. But they are not keeping pace with inflation, which was 5.4% in July, equaling the highest rate in nearly 13 years.

