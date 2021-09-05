US campaign to suppress opium trade boosted Taliban income, economist saysExBulletin





For nearly two decades, the United States tried unsuccessfully to stop the opium trade in Afghanistan, a source of income for the Taliban. Michel Martin of NPR learns more from Jeffrey Miron of the CATO Institute.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

When the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001, analysts argued that the country was not just a haven for terrorists. He was also on the verge of becoming a narco-state. The drug involved was opiates, which are derived from the opium poppy plant. The US military tried to stop or at least slow down production during the war, either by destroying the crop or by encouraging farmers to plant other crops, but it seems that didn’t work. .

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan accounted for 85% of global opium production in 2020, and some argue that the US-led effort to attack the poppy plant may in fact have benefited the Taliban. One of those who claim it’s Jeffrey Miron. He is Director of Economic Studies at the Cato Institute and Director of Undergraduate Studies in the Department of Economics at Harvard University. He’s focused on the economics of illegal drugs, so he’s been following this issue for years, and he’s written about it in libertarian magazine Reason. Jeffrey Miron, welcome. Thank you very much for joining us.

JEFFREY MIRON: Oh, thanks for inviting me.

MARTIN: What was the opium poppy cultivation like in Afghanistan before the US invasion in 2001? And what has the United States done in its 20-year presence there?

MIRON: Well, the production of opium, the cultivation of the opium poppy, and the production of opium and other derivatives, like heroin, certainly existed before the United States came, but it was a lot. less lucrative. It has become more lucrative because the United States is trying to pack it down, destroying some crops, forcing it into certain areas as opposed to more protected areas – this tends to reduce supply. When you reduce the supply of anything, you tend to increase its price. And especially for something like opium, where demand is relatively insensitive to price, pushing up the price leads to much more income for the people who produce and sell it, who after 2001 were the Taliban rather than a simple individual. farmers or some sort of small organization.

MARTIN: Your article in Reason is called “The opium suppression in Afghanistan was a US-led failure”. Obviously you don’t know it, you don’t touch it. What was the logic of the American approach?

MIRON: Well, the logic of the American approach is based on the assumption that it’s a good idea for the United States and other governments around the world to ban various substances like opium, cocaine, or marijuana. Once you start from that assumption, then of course it’s tempting to want to stamp out the offer. I mean, if you want to eliminate the consumption of a particular good, you can try to get people to stop asking for it. It does not seem very successful. Or you can try to get rid of the supply, as the United States has tried to do, both nationally for marijuana, in Latin America for cocaine and in various countries, more recently and especially in Afghanistan. , for opium.

But the economic logic is that it’s very difficult to do because you create an increased incentive to want to produce the good once you drive it underground because you tend to make it more lucrative. And we’ve seen that for alcohol during the alcohol ban and currently or until relatively recently for marijuana in the United States. So it’s a very, very difficult goal to achieve.

MARTIN: So what is the relationship the Taliban had with the production of opium poppy? I mean, do you think they are forcing people to produce this crop or just skimming, you know, the profits or is it just, you know, farmers don’t need to be coerced because it’s just so lucrative?

MIRON: I think that’s mostly the last thing you said. There are a few examples of coercion or encouragement, but how much more lucrative than the alternatives. They don’t need a lot of coercion until the taxes the Taliban imposed were high enough to make them unprofitable. As long as you don’t kill the goose that lays the golden eggs, then farmers are very happy to grow opium because it is more profitable than the alternatives.

MARTIN: The UN says countries like Afghanistan might turn to poppy cultivation for a number of reasons – in part, the economic downturn brought on by the global pandemic that, you know, everyone has experienced. But also, as other countries try to economically isolate the Taliban, are you concerned that as they try to put in place government and infrastructure, they are logically turning to that?

MIRON: That’s absolutely true. I’m probably less worried than most people because I don’t actually think opium should be banned. If some countries grow it and it is stocked, that in itself does not strike me as a huge downside. And another factor is that the more we keep Afghanistan poor, I think the longer it will be extremely controlled by the Taliban. The suppression of the opium trade will worsen the situation rather than improve it.

MARTIN: So before you let go, you have a particular point of view on this. You made it clear. You – if I could just establish that – your baseline, you don’t believe that a substance should be illegal that people willfully ingest into themselves. Would that be correct?

MIRON: Yes. This is absolutely correct. There may be a reasonable role for moderate regulation like, you know, age limits and labeling requirements, etc. But they shouldn’t be made illegal.

MARTIN: But given that this is not the status quo in the United States, although obviously we are moving towards deregulating certain substances like marijuana, how do you make the point to the citizens of the United States that this shouldn’t be a concern of the US government?

MIRON: The case is the one we discussed – that by trying to suppress it, we are actually increasing the profits. And so you make the Taliban richer, which is not what most Americans would consider the right goal.

MARTIN: It’s Jeffrey Miron. He is director of economic studies at the Institut Caton. Professor Miron, thank you very much for speaking with us.

MIRON: With pleasure. Thank you.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/04/1034376560/u-s-campaign-to-suppress-opium-trade-boosted-taliban-revenue-says-economist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos