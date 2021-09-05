The British withdrawal from Afghanistan would be very foolish, says John Major.





Former Prime Minister John Major has labeled the government’s failure to evacuate all Afghans who worked for Britain a shame and said withdrawing troops from Afghanistan was strategically foolish.

The former Conservative leader said this at the FTWeekend Festival on Saturday. He said the decision to leave Afghanistan was morally wrong, but practically wrong.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab returned to Britain after an emergency diplomatic trip to Qatar and Pakistan to ensure safe passage for those left behind in Kabul.

Sir John launched an attack on the current cabinet, telling those attending the London event that it is a shame that we cannot get rid of those who worked for us or who worked for change in Afghanistan. The Taliban will not approve.

Also, the sudden and unnecessary withdrawal of allied forces would stain the West’s reputation, at least for the rest of its life.”

Raab said at an emergency meeting of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that he does not know exactly how many British and Afghans in Afghanistan fall under the Arap (Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy) after Britain’s airlift missions ended.

Thousands of Afghans, their relatives and other vulnerable civilians who have helped British troops in the South Central country are at risk of being stranded as a result of the US decision to withdraw its troops.

Sir John also rebuked Joe Biden for insisting that his troops leave the country too soon by August 31, the deadline that US President Joe Biden has spent in Afghanistan for 20 years.

The fact that we were left that way will leave a stain on the West’s reputation that will last for the lifetime of the Afghan people we return to Taliban rule, and certainly for the rest of our lives. PM said.

More than 8,000 former Afghan employees and their families are among the more than 15,000 people who have evacuated the UK since 13 August. However, while it is estimated that up to 1,100 Afghans who are considered eligible are left behind, that number will likely fall short of the actual number the UK is trying to help.

Foreign Minister Raab held talks in Pakistan to discuss British and Afghan citizens crossing the border to find safety. He also visited Qatar to discuss reopening Kabul airport to resume evacuation.

Raab wrote in a tweet on Friday night: I have held meetings with key partners in Qatar and Pakistan to support the people of Afghanistan, prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists, respond to humanitarian situations, and safeguard regional stability.

As the House of Representatives returns from Monday’s summer recess, he and Johnson are expected to receive renewed pressure to explain how to respond to the crisis and help more people leave the country.

Raab has been criticized for vacationing in Crete during the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan last month. The prime minister was also called on because he was on vacation in Somerset in southwest England, but returned there when the crisis subsided, but a spokesperson for No. 10 later said he was not on vacation, but that Johnson was actually still working.

When lawmakers from both parties tried to ask the foreign minister about his travels at a recent foreign affairs committee meeting, Raab repeatedly refused to provide details about when he went to Greece.

PA further reports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/john-major-afghanistan-withdrawl-stupid-b1914408.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos