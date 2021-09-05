Drug companies say enough US states have joined $ 26 billion opioid settlement to proceed





Sept. 4 (Reuters) – Three major U.S. drug distributors and drugmakers Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) will proceed with a proposed $ 26 billion settlement resolving claims they fueled the opioid epidemic after “enough” states have joined them, the companies said on Saturday. .

The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states supported the proposed $ 21 billion settlement with McKesson Corp (MCK.N), AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC.N) and Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) and a $ 5 billion deal with J&J.

Distributors said 42 states, five territories and Washington, DC, have signed the agreement.

Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington and West Virginia are not participating in the settlement, a person familiar with the matter said. New Hampshire agreed to only settle with distributors, while Rhode Island only joined the J & Js deal, the person said.

The companies will make their first annual settlement payment in escrow no later than September 30, the distributors said. The final amount will depend on several factors, including the final turnout from states and political subdivisions, they added.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a senior settlement negotiator, called the level of support “a remarkable show of unity and commitment across the country to address this issue.”

The settlement’s complex formula envisioned participation from at least 44 states, but ultimately the companies had to decide whether a “critical mass” had joined and whether they should finalize the deal.

Cities and counties in participating states also have until January 2 to join. At the end of the day, $ 10.7 billion relates to the extent to which communities participate.

The deal, unveiled by 14 state attorneys general on July 21, is designed to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing distributors of ignoring red flags that painkillers were being diverted to communities for illicit purposes and that J&J has minimized the risk of opioid addiction.

The money would fund treatment and other services.

The companies deny any wrongdoing, saying the drugs have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and that the responsibility for increased sales of pain relievers lies with doctors, regulators and others.

The deal is separate from a settlement resolving similar claims against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its wealthy Sackler family owners. A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the deal, which Purdue values ​​at more than $ 10 billion. Read more

