UK universities’ withdrawal of teacher training would be catastrophic.





When the UK government announced its Initial Teacher Training (ITT) consulting in July, you probably didn’t expect strong opposition from some of the most prestigious universities. But that’s exactly what happened as the University of Cambridge threatened to withdraw its education and training entirely if the existing plan went ahead.

As someone with more than 20 years of experience providing teacher training and ongoing teacher professional development in mathematics, already struggling to recruit and retain enough teachers, I am deeply concerned about the review proposal. Simply put, they threaten not only the supply of well-trained classroom professionals, but also the world-class educational research conducted at our leading universities.

This is particularly unfortunate as some aspects of the ITT review should be welcomed, especially for an improved support system for teacher mentors and mentees. However, it is difficult to examine in detail if the consultation, which ended on August 22, before the end of the summer vacation, appears to have been deliberately timed to prevent fruitful consultations with teachers or schools.

When consultations began in early July, teachers had already been balancing virtual and face-to-face learning due to the coronavirus-induced school closures, followed by a severe staffing shortage due to the pandemic of positive Covid tests for months. I was fighting. With the GCSE and A-level results seasons mixed, they had little or no ability to effectively contribute to a major government review of outcomes that could have a profound impact on their jobs.

Teachers needed a pastor to recognize their enormous contribution during the national crisis and to give them adequate rest during the summer. Instead, they were faced with a timely ITT review that defied Whitehall’s official guidance that consultations extending to vacation time should be accompanied by appropriate mitigation measures, such as prior discussion with key stakeholders or extending the duration of consultations after the holidays. term. The deadline has not been extended.

Regular review is expected and even welcomed, as DfE invested approximately 423 million taxpayer money in teacher supply last fiscal year. Celebrate best practices and address areas of interest.

However, DfE’s approach to ITT consulting is raising awareness. From talking to the school’s senior leaders, it’s clear that we need to reconsider this process, especially since it could jeopardize the supply of 30,000 newly trained teachers needed by UK schools each year.

Despite the increasing number of educational pathways in recent years, college-based education remains popular. About 4,000 trainees choose undergraduate programs and about 13,000 earn graduate qualifications.

However, a panel of review experts recommends that universities revamp their curriculum in the coming year to develop a more centralized approach to ITT. Universities argue that this will undermine innovation and the ability to respond effectively to local needs.

It is also expected that all universities will re-apply for accreditation as an ITT provider, even though all university-led ITT courses in the country were rated as Excellent or Excellent at the beginning of the consulting period. Interestingly, the situation has changed dramatically since early July. Tes reports that nearly half of Ofsted’s tests have identified suspected failings in university-led ITT courses.

The lack of detail surrounding key aspects of the proposed accreditation process naturally heightened fears about the university. Despite government officials’ guidelines to ensure that stakeholders are well informed and well informed, consultations neglect to share the expected costs or quality control measures that will accompany the soon-to-be-introduced reforms.

The potential withdrawal of universities is of particular concern at the ITT, which considers imposing an equivalent to the national curriculum for teacher education unacceptable, and not just because it could lead to a shortage of teachers in the near future.

Their withdrawal will also have a cascading impact on educational research as the pipeline of education masters and doctoral programs drawn from ITT courses will be exhausted, making the future of the education department extremely vulnerable. Classroom innovation and collaboration will also be severely hit, limiting schools’ ability to provide world-class education to students. Many schools have already reached their tipping point, or are nearing it, and will not be able to expand their ability to train future professionals within the limited time anticipated in the review.

School Secretary Nick Gibb insists that the current consultation schedule will allow the government to respond this fall, with the changes taking effect for the 2022-23 school year. We know how busy schools and universities are currently supporting trainee teachers, so we need to reconsider this completely unrealistic timescale to encourage meaningful participation and discussion. Any recommendations that appear should be piloted and reviewed before 2023 and may be applied more broadly in the following years.

Any attempt to propel a process of distrust that has lost the support of teachers, school leaders and universities will be misguided. It’s time to reconsider. Hurting change without meaningful engagement with key stakeholders will not achieve the flexible world-class teacher training system that future generations deserve.

Ems Lord is the director of Nrich, an award-winning math outreach program run by the University of Cambridge, and a former primary and secondary school teacher.

