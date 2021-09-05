Emma Raducanu continues her dream run at the US Open with an emphatic third round victory





NEW YORK – One. That’s the number of games Emma Raducanu lost in her third round dominance against 41st world player Sara Sorribes Tormo.

You read correctly. The 18-year-old Briton beat Tormo 6-0, 6-1 en route to his second round of 16 in as many Grand Slam events. She first did it at Wimbledon – in her very first Grand Slam appearance – and now she’s done it again at the US Open.

It took him 70 minutes.

And she’s done every round so far, she’s made it look effortless. What’s more: she hasn’t lost a set in this tournament yet.

Tormo beat No.22 seed Carolina Muchova in straight sets in the first round and is expected to pose a big threat to Raducanu’s run to the US Open.

Raducanu ripped apart Tormo’s serves with aggressive cross forehand returns, stunning the Spaniard in inaction. Tormo never quite figured out how to serve Raducanu, his speed proving too much for Tormo. Before Tormo could fully figure out how to break Raducanu or return his serves effectively, the game was over.

“She’s been in great shape. She’s such a tough opponent to play. I went there with nothing to lose, and I just knew that if I was going to win or have any chance of winning, I was going to have to. dominate and hit the corners as many times as possible and not miss, “said Raducanu.

Raducanu had a magical run at the US Open. She made three qualifying games to advance to the main draw and since then has stepped up her game, quiet confidence and a doubles backhand surprising her opponents. In the first round, she faced Swiss Stefanie Voegele, beating her in straight sets. Then came Zhang Shuai, who beat her in August in the US Open Series. But, this time around, Raducanu looked unfazed, comfortably beating her in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

For a qualifier who made her Grand Slam debut earlier this year at Wimbledon, Raducanu looked like a pro throughout this tournament. And she is quickly becoming an audience favorite. Long lines formed outside Court 17 as she smashed Tormo early in the first set. And throughout the match, fans shouted “Let’s go, Emma,” every time she broke Tormo’s serve. A beaming Raducanu signed autographs for fans afterwards and served balls into the stands.

“There’s certainly a lot more going on in New York than at Wimbledon, for example. As if everything was silent at Wimbledon,” Raducanu added. “Their support helps me a lot. I really love playing, and I think when I play my best it’s when I’m having fun and smiling, that’s when the best tennis fate. “

Raducanu becomes the third 18-year-old in two days to win in the first week of the tournament. Carlos Alvaraz handed No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas a shocking third-round loss on Friday, beating him in five sets in a mammoth game of four-plus hours. Later that night, Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka in front of a packed crowd of Arthur Ashe.

“Having so many young players coming up is really great for the game because it shows how strong this next generation is,” she said. “I wanted to join them in week two as well, so that was a bit more motivation.”

Raducanu made the news earlier this year when she made her WTA Tour main draw debut at the Nottingham Open. She has since qualified for the fourth round at Wimbledon, dropping from 338th in the world to 150th.

Raducanu will face off against Ash Barty or Shelby Rogers who are due to meet on Arthur Ashe tonight.

“I don’t really want to make any assumptions about who will win, but I’m ready to play anyone,” Raducanu concluded.

