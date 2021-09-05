



There are fears that thousands of refugees who have recently arrived from Afghanistan will eventually stay in hotels indefinitely.

A leader of a local authority that welcomes refugees into his area said he thinks all parliaments should force it, not deny it.

The Interior Ministry says so far more than 100 parliaments have agreed to house Afghans. However, the remaining 343 local authorities in the UK have yet to keep their promises.

How we can help Afghan refugees coming to the UK

The charity says it is receiving calls from people who have completed their quarantine period but have no further information about where they will go next.

Fahim Zazai has received hundreds of donations from the Afghan Community and Welfare Center run by Walsall. They have delivered essentials to a hotel in Birmingham and are working to reach refugees at a hotel in Wolverhampton.

“We’re getting calls and contacts from these people, and they want to know when they’ll be accepted,” he says.

“Some of them are still in the hotel after the 11-day quarantine period. They don’t know when or where they will be housed, so you don’t know what will happen next. There is a lot of uncertainty. Housing issues.

“They definitely have kids who need to start school and the rest of the support they need.”

In Coventry, the commission has pledged to house 150 refugees from Afghanistan.

Image: Goods donated by the West Midlands Center

City Council Chairman George Duggins said he and other leaders in the West Midlands are ready to force other local authorities to welcome refugees.

“We will ask the government for judicial review to ensure that the dissolution program and dissolution process are conducted more fairly than in reality,” he said.

“We don’t believe for a minute that we should allow opt-outs like people could.

“We talked about making it mandatory, but now the government doesn’t want to go along a certain line, but I think it should.

“And I tell my colleagues across the country to go one step further. This is a national problem and a national crisis. We should all be involved in this together, but we are not.”

Image: Cllr George Duggins says he is ready to force other local authorities to welcome refugees.

He criticizes the lack of information committees, for example the lack of communication between the government and the committees.

“66 people from Afghanistan have arrived in Coventry and it is a home office program.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs told Sky News:

“We would like to thank all local authorities for their support and encouragement today to all local authorities to step forward and provide additional assistance to these vulnerable people.

“Dedicated officials are working 24/7 with local authorities to ensure that people arriving in the UK get the accommodation and support they deserve.”

Ali (not his real name) is a father of three children who worked as a scholar at the British Council in Afghanistan.

He counts his family among the lucky ones. After spending 20 days in the hotel, they are now moved to makeshift accommodation in the West Midlands.

Image: Ali’s 4-month-old daughter in a hotel room sent to quarantine

He has pictures on his cell phone with his 10-year-old and 4-year-old sons preparing to leave on the runway at Kabul Airport. He is waiting to hear where he can go to school in England.

“Suddenly my country, my family, my friends, my relatives, I couldn’t believe we had to leave, but we had to leave to save our lives, not for me, but to do something. For my children,” he said.

“If we had been there, we would have been assassinated because we were charged and accused of being a British spy for participating in a British project. So we had to leave as soon as possible.”

In another photo, his four-month-old daughter is smiling in a hotel room that has been quarantined upon arrival.

“I am optimistic about their future,” he says of his children.

“I’m sure they have a bright future. And I thank the British government and I hope that one day we will be the best citizens of the UK.”

