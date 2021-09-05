Shelby Rogers defeats Ashleigh Barty at US Open





Shelby Rogers held an unusual accolade when she stepped onto the pitch at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. She was the last remaining American in the US Open women’s singles draw, and it was only the third round.

Sofia Kenin, Serena Williams and Venus Williams all skipped the tournament with illnesses, and stars like Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula had already been eliminated.

It almost seemed as bad for Rogers too. Trailing 2-5 in the third set against seed Ashleigh Barty, Rogers made an emotional comeback much to the delight of the pro-American crowd to mark the tournament’s biggest upheaval, ousting the Australian 6-2, 1-6, 7 -6 (5).

Barty, reigning Wimbledon champion and winner of the 2019 French Open, has been in the top spot in the WTA Women’s Rankings since January 24, 2019 and has won five tournaments this year, including the Cincinnati event leading to the US Open. . . She entered Saturday’s game without losing a set in her first two meetings and held a 5-0 advantage over Rogers.

Barty was gracious after the loss, paying tribute to Rogers and saying she’s ready to move on knowing the year has been a success, overall.

You can’t win every tennis match you play, she said. I am proud of myself and my team for all the efforts we have put in over the past six months. It has been quite incredible. I don’t think we could have asked for much more honestly. I wouldn’t change a thing.

Rogers was equally enthusiastic about Barty, noting that his opponent had not been at home in Australia since February, in part to avoid complications and quarantines due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

She is reset on the road, she overcame a few injuries on the road, Rogers said. She won five titles. She remained No. 1. I mean, this girl is everything every gamer wants to be.

With the home crowd behind her, Rogers, 28, won the opening set easily. Maybe Barty just needed to wake up. It looked like it might be the case when Barty picked up an easy win in the second set, then took the lead 5-2 in the third. The victory was only a few points away.

I think this game put oxygen in his lungs, Barty said.

There were times in Game 7 where Rogers’ body language suggested defeat was imminent. She collapsed when the shots went astray, walked across the pitch after losing a point without much conviction, and appeared under siege at one point. But it was Barty who didn’t want to keep his cool. She made three unforced errors in this game to allow Rogers to break her serve and keep her hopes up.

With renewed energy coming in part from the supporting fans, Rogers held his serve and then broke Barty again. Typically, she prefers to hit balls firmly and close to the net, but Rogers acknowledged that Barty had more problems with bouncing balls and began to rely on this tactic to increase her advantage.

It’s not the way I like to play, she said in an on-field interview after the game, but it was what I had to do against her.

Barty was now the one under siege and served thin, lagging behind, 5-6. But at 40-30, Rogers mis-timed an overhead slam and hit the ball into the net. They were going to a tiebreaker, and Rogers had the momentum.

Even though it would stay close, Barty was playing more desperately and struggling to keep pace, as Rogers surged in a rush of adrenaline, now returning to his seat and pumping his fist towards the fans.

Most of the points Rogers won in the tiebreaker came from Barty’s mistakes, as Rogers would just keep pushing the ball away, often with a looping arc, then waited for Barty to crack.

The last point, however, came on a solid serve from Rogers that overwhelmed Barty, and his backhand block became wide. Rogers dropped his racket and put both hands on his face. She picked up the racquet, walked over to the net to shake hands with Barty and the chair umpire, then threw it aside again and raised her arms towards the crowd, half triumphant, half incredulous.

Her next opponent is the exciting British teenager Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.

A year ago, when Rogers was still coming back from knee surgery, she reached the quarterfinal stage here. She lost to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. But fans are back at full capacity this year, and Rogers took advantage of it.

The crowd has taken it to another level this year, she told them on court.

I’m grateful that I can’t hear myself breathing as hard as I did last year in the empty stadium, she said. But, my God, it was really something special. I got chills on the court. I don’t know if it’s normal when you play a tennis match, but it has happened. I will never forget this moment.

