British suspect assaulted five Jews in Stamford Hill, London





A British man charged with assaulting a Jew in London’s Stamford Hill area appeared in court on Saturday.

Abdullah Qureshi, 28, is charged with assaulting five people on August 18, including a 64-year-old man accused of assaulting five people.

He is also charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Reportedly, the suspect attacked another Jew and struck another man in the face with a bottle two minutes after walking. A fifth person at a supermarket is believed to have been attacked.

Police arrested Kureshi on Thursday.

A charge against Qureshi is one count of racially or religiously aggravated injury or serious bodily injury. 4 general assaults of racial or religious aggravation; One incident of racially or religiously aggravated crime.

His trial begins on October 1.

The Thames Magistrates’ Court detained him, according to the BBC, and a judge described the charges as “very serious”.

The assaults are part of a major increase in anti-Semitic incidents recorded by the Community Security Trust watchdog group in the UK this year.

In the first half of 2021, CST recorded the most anti-Semitic incidents in six months since it began monitoring issues in the 1980s. The cumulative number of accidents from January to June 2021 was 1,308, compared to 875 in the same period last year. A total of 1,668 cases in 2020.

CST said the spike in incidents was partly related to the fire exchange between Hamas and Israel in May. Of the 1,308 accidents recorded in the first half of 2021, more than 600 occurred in May.

