US Pharmaceutical Companies Say $ 26 Billion Opioid Settlement Will Continue | Drug News





The companies say enough US states have joined a settlement resolving allegations they fueled the opioid epidemic, allowing it to move forward.

Three major drug distributors and U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will move to a proposed $ 26 billion settlement to resolve claims they fueled the opioid epidemic after enough states join, said companies.

The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states supported the proposed $ 21 billion settlement with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc, and a $ 5 billion deal with J&J.

Distributors said on Saturday that 42 states, five territories and Washington, DC, had signed their agreement. The exact tally of the J&J-related deal was not immediately clear.

The companies will make their first annual settlement payment in escrow no later than September 30, the distributors said. The final amount will depend on several factors, including the final turnout from states and political subdivisions, they added.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a senior settlement negotiator, called the level of support a remarkable display of unity and commitment across the country to address this issue.

The complex formula of settlements envisioned the participation of at least 44 states, but ultimately the companies had to decide whether a critical mass had joined and whether they should finalize the deal.

A number of states had previously said they did not fully sign by the August 21 deadline: Alabama, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Washington and West Virginia.

Cities and counties in participating states also have until January 2 to join. At the end of the day, $ 10.7 billion is tied to community participation.

The deal, unveiled by 14 state attorneys general on July 21, is designed to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits accusing distributors of ignoring red flags that painkillers were being diverted to communities for illicit purposes and that J&J has minimized the risk of opioid addiction.

The money would fund treatment and other services.

The companies deny any wrongdoing, saying the drugs have been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration and that the responsibility for increased sales of pain relievers lies with doctors, regulators and others.

The deal is separate from a settlement resolving similar claims against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and its wealthy Sackler family owners. A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the deal, which Purdue values ​​at more than $ 10 billion.

