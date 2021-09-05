Chinese real estate developer abandons UK





Chinese real estate companies are preparing to pull out of the UK amid growing pressure in Beijing to send cash to businesses.

Chinese developer Greenland, which appointed Knight Frank and CBRE as agents earlier this year to sell part of the Ram Quarter development in Wandsworth, is said to be weighing the overall plan and plans to sell Spire London, a residential tower proposed to Canary Wharf. There is. .

The decision comes amid growing suspicions about foreign investment that has sparked President Xi Jinping’s moves to curb the prevailing real estate market and reduce debt in the sector and crackdown on the tech sector.

As one industry source said: They are very sensitive and very sensitive and don’t really want to talk about it. The Chinese government is starting to put pressure on several companies to return their money home.

I think they will sell the whole. [the Ram] And it’s on sale this year. The sale of Spire could also continue, the source said.

Greenland, a subsidiary of its parent company listed in Shanghai, first entered the market in 2014 by purchasing the Ram Quarter site from developer Delancey. The company was unable to comment and sources warned that Greenlands’ plans to leave the UK are in early stages and are subject to change.

However, properties are being scaled up by competitors, and other major Chinese developers, including Dalian Wanda, have been shrinking their presence in the UK in recent years.

Meanwhile, UK real estate agents have warned that new data protection laws will make doing business with China more difficult.

Agents dealing with Chinese residents must be established in China or have a data protection officer.

