Emma Raducanu beats Sorribes Tormo to reach US Open fourth round | US Open tennis 2021





Over the past 12 days in New York City, whenever Emma Raducanu reflected on her surprising fourth-round run at Wimbledon earlier this summer, she spoke about how her loss of retirement there underscored the need to work on his physique in order to mix with the best players on the circuit.

Few players on the women’s circuit represent a better measure of physical preparation than the tireless Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, but on Saturday afternoon Raducanu was as ready as anyone: she just didn’t let her play . In a flawless display of clean, relentless shooting and shorthand beyond his years, Raducanu completely obliterated Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the US Open in his debut.

I was playing very well, said Raducanu. I know Sara is an extremely tough opponent who doesn’t make it easy, so you need to be in your game at every point. You have to work really hard. I’m really happy that I was able to maintain my level and really stay that way at the end.

Arriving in the main draw of the US Open after last week’s qualifying tournament, Raducanu has proven to be a compelling favorite. She still hasn’t lost a set in the six matches she’s played in New York. In two career grand slam appearances, she has now managed to reach week two each time.

She is awaiting a possible fourth round match against Ashleigh Barty, the world No.1, who faces Shelby Rogers in the night session. I have a great team around me so I stick to the same routines. It’s been two weeks in New York and now in week three, Raducanu said. I didn’t think I would be here but I’m so, so excited. Recover tomorrow, then I’ll come back to it on Monday.

Even though the initial exchanges were longer and more attritional than anything Raducanu has faced over the summer, she arrived prepared. She stayed above the baseline, taking the ball early, imposing her much higher shooting weight and smartly choosing her moments to fully unleash herself.

Emma Raducanu hits a forehand. Photograph: REX / Shutterstock

After a grueling 11-minute opening second leg on the Spaniard’s serve, Raducanu beat to 2-0. With every game the 18-year-old grabbed hers, she took even more control of her baseline. Raducanu hit sublime backhand winners, she harassed Sorribes Tormos’ fragile serve with her brilliant comeback and she methodically smashed Sorribes Tormos groundstrokes with her relentless shooting depth and weight.

Some kind of dip in intensity would have been fair enough after a flawless first set of bagels, but it never came. As games continued to drop and Raducanus’ winners piled up, Raducanu stood 6-0, 5-0 with a match point for a double bagel against a fit and established player in the third round of a grand slam tournament. Raducanu hit an overzealous forehand return on match point and Sorribes Tormo held the serve, but the Briton returned moments later to serve a game that was played on her racquet and conditions.

For this one, I knew the plan was I had to hit her, she said. I just brought the game to him and hit more winners than errors today.

Not only was the 18-year-old’s career an incredible start, but her journey has been so unique. After being away from the tour for 16 months, she qualified for the fourth round of her first Wimbledon, she built her game through lower level tournaments at hard-core events in the United States and she again raised against the best players in the world. She has grown so much in such a short time and there is a lot more to come.

In the men’s tournament, Novak Djokovic conceded his first set of the tournament but recovered to continue his Grand Slam pursuit, beating Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round.

Djokovic now holds an 18-2 record against Nishikori and will then face the winner of the match between 21st seed Aslan Karatsev and Jenson Brooksby.

On Saturday afternoon, Sloane Stephens detailed the horrific racist abuse, gender-based abuse and threats she received on social media, likely from punters, after her narrow loss to former world No.1 Angelique Kerber on Friday . Stephens said she received over two thousand abuse messages and posted screenshots of threats she received.

This type of hate is so exhausting and endless, she said. We don’t talk about it enough, but it really sucks. I am happy to have people in my area who support me. I prefer positive waves to negative waves. I chose to show you guys happiness here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.

